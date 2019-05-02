Bennigan’s Debuts Spring Fling Menu Featuring Legendary Pairings Perfect for Warmer Weather

Spring-inspired cocktails available system-wide May 7-June 18

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) As the temperatures start to rise, Bennigan’s is springing into action with the launch of refreshing food and cocktail pairings.

The iconic restaurant brand is celebrating the arrival of spring nationwide with fresh flower and herb-inspired cocktails that pair perfectly with Bennigan’s extraordinary made-from-scratch dishes.

From May 7 to June 18, create a legendary meal experience with pairings such as a Cucumber Lime Appletini paired with the Steakhouse Salad or the Farmhouse Lemonade alongside the Bennigan’s Club Sandwich. Toast to warmer weather with Bennigan’s newest cocktails, including:

Farmhouse Lemonade – Bacardi Limón, Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum, Monin Elderflower, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, Minute Maid® Lemonade, fresh basil leaves and lemon wheels.

Cucumber Lime Appletini – Hendrick’s Gin, DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker, Finest Call Premium Lime Sour, simple syrup, fresh lime, mint and cucumber.

Oliver’s Garden – Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Midori Melon Liqueur, DeKuyper Tropical Pineapple, DeKuyper Crème de Menthe, Finest Call Mojito Mix, Red Bull® Yellow Edition, fresh mint and lime.

Blackberry Martini – Deep Eddy Vodka, DeKuyper Peachtree Schnapps, Monin Blackberry, cranberry juice, fresh blackberries, mint and lime.

Strawberry Basil Breeze – Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, DeKuyper Tropical Pineapple, Finest Call Strawberry Puree, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, Sprite®, fresh basil and strawberries.

Angry Orchard Rosé – A delicious blend of apples including rare red flesh apples from France, Angry Orchard Rosé delivers the crisp and refreshing qualities of cider with a rosy color and floral aroma.

Cupcake Rosé, California – Elegant flavors of watermelon, strawberry and white nectarine lead to a silky texture and a refreshing finish.



“Bennigan’s is setting the precedent on elevating the guest experience through food and beverage innovation,” said Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “As we continue the momentum of our explosive brand growth, we are strengthening our connection with a new generation of fans all over the world and the Spring Fling promotional menu makes that connection even stronger. These handcrafted cocktails perfectly align with our new prototype, which is all about delivering an exceptional guest experience. The new prototype is also exceeding sales expectations and interest in our brand is at an all-time high. This is such an exciting time to be part of our Legendary franchising family!”

Bennigan’s is experiencing aggressive growth around the world to satisfy the pent-up demand for its signature menu items. Since the end of 2012, the company has opened new franchise locations in Steubenville, Ohio; Mandan, N.D.; Clarksburg, Md.; Melbourne, Fla.; Monahans, Texas; Lexington, Ky.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Obarrio, Panama; Doha, Qatar; and Amwaj, Bahrain.

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the non-traditional brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

