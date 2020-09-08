Bennigan’s Celebrates National Monte Cristo Day and Benntoberfest with Seasonal Menu Items

Iconic restaurant brand brings back autumn-inspired food and cocktails

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bennigan’s fans, get ready … one of the most exciting and delicious times of the year – National Monte Cristo Day and Benntoberfest are here!

Due to the significant pent up demand around the world for Bennigan’s signature menu items, the renowned brand known globally for its chef-driven American fare and friendly Irish hospitality, is celebrating the season with handcrafted, autumn-inspired menu items and beverages.

From Sept. 14 through Oct. 11, this Benntoberfest, guests can enjoy fresh ingredients and bold flavors reminiscent of fall with these returning innovative, seasonal menu items and beverages:

Oktoberfest Burger – This sensational, half pound burger is layered with Cheddar cheese, seasoned grilled onions and drizzled with zesty Sam Adams Octoberfest Biergarten mustard on a toasted Brioche bun, served with homestyle French fries seasoned with sea salt. Pair it with your favorite True Pint for the ultimate Oktoberfest experience!

World Famous Monte Cristo – So famous that it has its very own national holiday! Honey wheat bread layered with tender ham, roasted turkey, Swiss and American cheeses, then batter-dipped, gently fried and coated with powdered sugar, served with red raspberry preserves for dipping.

Reuben Fritters – Everything you love about a Reuben in one delicious bite! Handmade with diced corned beef, cream cheese and Swiss cheese, dipped in buttermilk and breaded in Panko breadcrumbs. Dusted with parsley and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing.

Peach Bourbon Cherry Crush – Jim Beam Peach, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, apple juice, grenadine and topped with Red Bull®.

Blueberry Harvest Margarita – Sauza Blue Tequila, DeKuyper Triple Sec, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, fresh blueberries and Red Bull® Blue Edition, served with a lemon wedge and sugar rim.

Autumn Irish Apple – Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple juice and Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour.

In addition to each of these world-class cocktails, Bennigan’s is also featuring Sam Adams Octoberfest and Meiomi Pinot Noir during Benntoberfest.

“Bennigan’s is bouncing back with an impressive sales surge after our dining rooms reopened due to our commitment to maintaining the health and safety of our teams, guests and franchise partners,” said Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “As we continue to experience a V-shaped sales recovery, we look forward to inviting both longtime loyal guests and first-time visitors to join us in celebrating this iconic, signature time of year. Many restaurants have tried, but no one has ever been able to replicate our secret World Famous Monte Cristo recipe. As a retro relevant brand known for evoking strong emotional connections within our guests, we believe this will be a day for everyone to remember. As if National Monte Cristo Day and Benntoberfest weren’t already reason to celebrate, Sept. 17 is also Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day!”

Pent-up demand for Bennigan’s is fueling aggressive growth around the globe. In the last few years, Bennigan’s has opened new franchise locations in Melbourne, Fla.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Doha, Qatar; and Amwaj, Bahrain. In addition to these openings, Bennigan’s fast casual brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly, is slated to open in Q4 in Peoria, Arizona.

With more than 100 locations in development, franchise interest in Bennigan’s is also at an all-time high. Three new prototype locations in Steubenville, Ohio; Mandan, N.D.; and Monahans, Texas opened in 2018 and are exceeding unit economics. Bennigan’s new design is a perfect fit in secondary markets where the concept that invented casual dining delivers a memorable dining experience and creates memories for the entire family. The iconic menu, robust beverage program and Legendary service are all part of a strategy designed to deliver maximum value to guests, teams and franchisees.

For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com .

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the non-traditional brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

To join our Legendary franchise family, visit LegendaryRestaurantBrands.com or call 800-804-5049.

