Bennigan’s Celebrates National Holiday for its Cult Favorite Monte Cristo

Legendary brand offers free world-famous sandwiches Sept. 17

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Bennigan’s is honoring its iconic sandwich, the World Famous Monte Cristo, with an epic offer on National Monte Cristo Day. The 42-year-old brand known across the globe for its chef-driven American fare and friendly Irish hospitality, is celebrating the national holiday as only the Irish can.

On Monday, Sept. 17, the iconic brand is commemorating the legendary holiday by inviting guests to enjoy a FREE World Famous Monte Cristo with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value (participating locations only).

That’s right. As if you needed another reason to head to Bennigan’s, this is your chance to enjoy one of the world’s greatest sandwiches for free!

Bennigan’s World Famous Monte Cristo starts with honey wheat bread layered with tender ham, roasted turkey and Swiss and American cheeses. It’s then batter-dipped, gently fried and coated with powdered sugar, and served with red raspberry preserves for dipping.

“Everyone remembers their first mouthwatering bite of our World Famous Monte Cristo and no one serves a Monte Cristo as Legendary as Bennigan’s, which is why we take National Monte Cristo Day so seriously,” said Legendary Restaurant Brands Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “The popularity of our World Famous Monte Cristo is one of the ingredients that differentiates us as a Legendary brand. We celebrate National Monte Cristo Day and Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day on Sept. 17 so it’s fitting that we have the perfect holiday to continue to build more memories for generations to come.”

Bennigan’s is aggressively growing around the world to satisfy the strong demand for its signature menu items. As it redefines the casual dining segment, Legendary Restaurant Brands LLC continues to experience significant unit growth both domestically and internationally while achieving solid revenue growth over the last several years.

Since the end of 2012, the company has opened new franchise locations in Mandan, N.D. , Clarksburg and Frederick, Md.; Sacramento, Calif.; Melbourne, Fla.; Monahans, Texas; Lexington, Ky.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Obarrio, Panama; Doha, Qatar; and Dubai, UAE.

Additional restaurants are coming soon to Steubenville, Ohio and Memphis, Tenn.; and internationally in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Amsterdam and Pakistan, with more than 100 additional locations in development.

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the non-traditional brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

