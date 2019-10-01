Bennigan’s Boosts Signature Beverage Menu with Fresh New Cocktails

conic restaurant brand proves commitment to menu innovation with new handcrafted cocktails

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Bennigan’s recently upgraded its signature beverage menu, combining fresh ingredients and bold flavors that are sure to give guests an excuse to come back for another round.

The iconic restaurant brand continues to drive cocktail innovation as part of its Legendary guest experience. The newest additions to Bennigan’s wide variety of cocktails include:

Paddy O’ Punch – Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, Midori Melon Liqueur, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour and pineapple juice.

Farmhouse Lemonade – Bacardi Limón, Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum, Monin Elderflower, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, Minute Maid® Lemonade, fresh basil leaves and lemon wheels.

Strawberry Basil Breeze – Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Finest Call Strawberry Puree, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, Sprite®, fresh basil and strawberries.

In addition to creating delicious new drinks, Bennigan’s recently added renowned brands to its already stellar line-up, including:

Sauza Blue 100% Agave Tequila

Hornitos Reposado Tequila

Paddy’s Irish Whiskey

Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum

Meiomi Pinot Noir

1749 by Pierre Chainier Sauvignon Blanc

Cupcake Rosé

“Bennigan’s is committed to featuring high quality ingredients in everything we serve,” said Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “We are devoted to menu innovation with superb ingredients, and it sets us apart from other brands. Our in-house innovation team has a combined total of 60 years of experience with the Bennigan’s brand, serving world-class, handcrafted cocktails to our guests. Bennigan’s stirs up a unique, emotional connection within its fans, and we look forward to bringing in new guests to try our added cocktails so they can feel the rare bond that loyal guests rave about.”

Bennigan’s is experiencing aggressive growth around the globe to satisfy the pent-up demand for its signature menu items. In the last few years, the company has opened new franchise locations in Melbourne, Fla.; Lexington, Ky.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Obarrio, Panama; Doha, Qatar; and Amwaj, Bahrain with 100 additional locations in development.

Three new prototype locations in Steubenville, Ohio; Mandan, N.D.; and Monahans, Texas opened in 2018 and are exceeding unit economics, keeping franchise interest in the brand at an all-time high. Bennigan’s new design is a perfect fit in secondary markets where the concept that invented casual dining delivers a memorable dining experience and creates memories for the entire family. The iconic menu, robust beverage program and Legendary service are all part of a strategy designed to deliver maximum value to guests, teams and franchisees.

For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com.

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Legendary Restaurant Brands



Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the non-traditional brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

To join our Legendary franchise family, visit Bennigans.com or call 800-804-5049.

