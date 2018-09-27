Ben & Jerry's, Taharka Bros. founders to host ice cream social in Station North

Ben & Jerry’s and Taharka Brothers are teaming up to host a block party that will celebrate social change Sunday in Station North.

Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen and Taharka Brothers’ Sean Smeeton will attend and speak at the event, which is aimed at demonstrating businesses can be forces of positive change when they are actively involved in communities.

The ice cream social will also feature free ice cream, DJ music and pizza available for purchase.

The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at the YNot Lot at North Avenue and Charles Street in the Station North Arts and Entertainment District.

