Want a cookie? (Always.) How about a dish of ice cream? (Yes, please.) Thanks to Ben & Jerry’s, you can have both just in time for summer. The fan favorite ice cream brand now has two new flavors that mix in tasty cookie pieces, but you can’t buy them just everywhere. The two new pints are exclusive to Walmart stores.

Berry lovers, you’re in luck. Red, White & Blueberry features blueberry and raspberry ice cream swirled together with vanilla ice cream that has pieces of strawberries and shortbread mixed in.

Ice Cream Sammie is for those who can’t get enough cookies-and-cream everything. It’s vanilla ice cream studded with chocolate sandwich cookies and chocolate-cookie swirls. As its name suggests, it’s kind of like an ice cream sandwich broken down into its delicious parts.

Ben & Jerry’s didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but both flavors are featured on the company’s website, and food bloggers are beginning to find them at Walmart stores. Food & Wine reports that the flavors hit shelves on April 19. No question, Ben & Jerry’s loves cookies; earlier in April, the company introduced snackable raw cookie dough chunks.

