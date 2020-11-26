Stacey Wescott
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Beltrán family mourns during pandemic

November 26, 2020 | 8:59am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Stacey Wescott

The Beltrán family mourns the loss of their patriarch, Ruben Beltrán.