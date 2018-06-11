Beloved Mountain View Drive-In set to be revived in Bushkill Township

Decades ago, Lanie Yaswinski spent summers riding her bike with friends to enjoy ice cream and miniature golf at Mountain View Drive-In in Bushkill Township.

Now, the Bushkill Township resident, along with her husband, John Yaswinski, is reviving her childhood hangout, which closed in 2004 after nearly 50 years of business.

“It’s one of those places that every time you drive by, you say, ‘Oh, that was such a great place,’” Lanie Yaswinski said. “It was just so popular and everyone was so sad when it closed.”

The 602 Jacobsburg Road property, which has been overtaken by grass, weeds and other vegetation in recent years, went up for sale in January 2016, and within a week the Yaswinskis made an offer on it, she said.

The couple spent more than two years going through the zoning and permitting process before closing on the property on May 31.

“We had it under agreement and the sale was contingent upon us getting all of our permits,” Yaswinski said.

Work on an updated Mountain View Drive-In is set to begin this summer and the new eatery and miniature golf course are expected to open in the spring, she said.

In order to bring the facility up to code and meet current PennDOT and state Department of Environmental Protection requirements, the restaurant and miniature golf course will have to be knocked down and reconstructed farther away from the road, she said.

The new building will be constructed where part of the existing course is located and the new course will extend into an adjacent field.

Additionally, a bigger parking lot with curbs will have to be installed, allowing for two entrances — one on Jacobsburg Road and another on Henry Road.

“When we put the offer on the building 2½ years ago, we thought we were going to sweep the floor and open the door,” Yaswinski said. “After meeting with the zoning officer, three architects and the engineer, everyone just said no, nothing is up to code.”

The new ADA-compliant course will feature holes in the same shapes as those included in the original course as well as other familiar features such as a covered bridge and windmill.

Also, each hole will feature a Bushkill Township area landmark such as the “Penny Hole,” a popular fishing spot along the Bushkill Creek, Yaswinski said.

“So, the old barn hole will become Kostenbader’s Barn and the old church hole will become Schoeneck Moravian Church,” she added.

The Yaswinskis are further paying homage to the site in their plans for the new 3,000-square-foot restaurant.

Due to facility’s new layout, many of the property’s trees will have to be cut down, but the couple intends to plant new trees and use wood from the chopped-down trees for countertops, benches and tables, Yaswinski said.

Additionally, the couple is hoping to refurbish some of Mountain View Drive-In’s original furniture and salvage some of its original white bricks for the new restaurant’s ordering counter.

The new restaurant, which will be open year-round, will feature a small arcade and seating for about 35 customers.

Most of the original menu, including ice cream, hot dogs and pierogies, will carry over to the new restaurant with affordable and “high-quality grill” items including burgers and cheesesteaks, Yaswinski said.

On-site vegetable gardens are planned and Nello’s meats and other local products will be used whenever possible.

“We plan to bring back all the old favorites and more in a relaxing, natural setting,” she said.

The property, in a rural residential zone near Jacobsburg State Park, also will include a playground, covered porch, uncovered patio and party pavilion. About 65 more seats will be available outside.

Mountain View Drive-In was opened in 1955 by the late Miklos and Beatrice Krasznavolgyi. The miniature golf course was added in 1962.

“It holds a special place in my heart and everybody’s heart in this area,” Yaswinski said. “If you look at our Facebook page, everyone is thrilled. We already have more than 2,200 friends. That’s how much people cared about it.”

