Beloved Mimi’s Brand Refreshes Name and Image to Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery

French-inspired restaurant launches Beverage Menu to kickstart refresh

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Mimi’s, the popular French-inspired concept, will change its name to Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery. After 41 years in business, the brand is modernizing its restaurants, menus and approach to create an even better experience for loyal patrons and welcome a new era of guests to the table at Mimi’s.

“Creating a new name and face for Mimi’s has been a long overdue and exciting experience for our team,” said Philippe Jean, chief operating officer for Le Duff America, Inc. “We are ready for a fresh phase that strengthens our connection with France, while maintaining Mimi’s heritage that made our guests fall in love with our brand in the first place.”

Along with the new name, Mimi’s is launching a Bites + Beverages menu with new Mimi’s House Wine, made specifically for the brand from Bordeaux, France, cocktails and appetizers. The new House Red and House White Wine will be available for $6 per glass and $22 per bottle, accompanied by classic cocktails like the French 75, a fun twist on the classic, the French Mule and a martini selection. Appetizers on the menu include: Hummus & Crudités, Brochette Trio and Flatbreads. As always, Mimi’s renowned mimosas remain on the menu along with refreshing flavored iced teas and coffees.

“Our new Bites + Beverages menu is a delightful addition for our guests,” said Tiffany McClain, head of marketing for Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery. “Our restaurants are a destination where we celebrate life around food, friends and family. We are looking forward to welcoming new and loyal guests to explore our menu, try a tasty libation and enjoy the new look and warmth of Mimi’s.”

Mimi’s has exciting plans for the remainder of 2019 and leading into 2020. 10 locations will complete renovations by the fall with new interiors, furniture, bar areas and innovations in technology.

For locations, the complete menu, including the Bites + Beverages offerings and hours of operation please visit www.mimisbistroandbakery.com.

About Mimi’s

Founded in 1978, Mimi’s is a neighborhood bistro offering fresh, hand-prepared American-French comfort food and bistro classics for brunch all day, lunch, dinner and special celebrations. Owned by Dallas-based Le Duff America, Inc., the North American subsidiary of global bakery-cafe leader Groupe Le Duff, headquartered in Rennes, France, Mimi’s has 77 locations in 16 U.S. states. Mimi’s sources the freshest ingredients, inspiring its French bistro classics and American comfort food. A full menu and more information are available at www.mimisbistroandbakery.com.

