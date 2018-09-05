Beloved Lump's Deli reopens in Bethlehem with new eats, including build-your-own grilled cheese

A beloved Bethlehem delicatessen that sold a $1 million lottery ticket and countless chili dogs over its 30-year span has found new life following a brief closure.

Lump’s Deli, which closed in November at 901 Center St. near Liberty High School, reopened about two weeks ago under new management.

Gordon Carver, who previously worked as a cook at Longhorn Steakhouse in Lower Nazareth Township and Top Cut Steakhouse in Center Valley, is operating the revived business, which features new flooring, kitchen equipment, furniture, an eating counter and more.

There also are framed photos of the late former owner, David “Lump” Sanders, his family, friends and former staff members.

The 20-seat corner deli, now known as Lump’s American Deli & Grill, is once again serving burgers, breakfast items, hot and cold sandwiches, salads and more.

“I created a whole new menu, but we’ve been having a lot of regulars coming back and asking for some of the old menu items, which we’re more than happy to make for them,” said Carver, noting hot ham and cheese and pork roll and cheese sandwiches have been among the most requested.

Menu highlights include breakfast selections such as omelettes, scrapple and egg and cheese sandwiches (available on toasted kaiser roll, English muffin or bagel); hot sandwiches such as a Cuban, reuben and “Gordon’s Cheesesteak” (grilled 7-ounce ribeye with provolone, caramelized green peppers and onions); and sides such as fresh-cut fries, house-made coleslaw and pierogies.

For $7.50, customers can build their own sandwich by choosing from various meats (ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon, salami, pastrami, Buffalo chicken, capicola and pepperoni), cheeses (American, Swiss, cheddar, provolone, Muenster, Gouda, pepper jack or mozzarella), vegetables, spreads and other toppings.

Another customizable option is a cheese sandwich, featuring your choice of three cheeses on grilled brioche bread, also is available for $5.

Chili dogs, among Lump’s most popular items, have also been revived — with a slight twist.

“I’m mixing the ribeye from the cheesesteak into the chili, so there are chunks of meat as opposed to just ground beef,” Carver said. “I’d like to get Lump’s original recipe, but the family is still trying to figure out the recipe. Apparently, it wasn’t written down.”

Business partners James Rich and Barry Bartokovits purchased the property at Center and Goepp streets a few months ago and are in the final stages of remodeling the three-story structure’s five residential units.

Interior and exterior improvements include new insulation, dry wall, plumbing, electrical wiring, cabinetry, carpeting, windows, roofing, porches, security cameras and an addition to one of the rear apartments.

“We’re installing new sidewalks this week,” said Rich, who was a friend of Sanders and lives in one of the building’s finished apartments.

Sanders, who died in 2016, was known to strike up friendly conversation with anyone who walked through the deli’s door.

Known to many as “Lumpy,” he was heavily involved in the community, serving on the Bethlehem Housing Authority and Northampton County Personnel Appeals boards, being a member of the Heights Athletic Association and Wheels of Time Street Rod Association, running for elected office on several occasions and volunteering as a crossing guard.

He also hosted the Table of Knowledge, an informal gathering of amateur philosophers who discussed the issues of the day.

Lump’s, open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, plans to offer lottery, including Keno and Xpress Sports games on wall-mounted monitors, soon.

Info: 610-691-7755; Lump’s American Deli and Grill on Facebook.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog