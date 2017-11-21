Bellemore from Boka Group sets sights on Monday opening in former Embeya space

Bellemore (546 W. Randolph St.), the long-anticipated Boka Restaurant Group restaurant featuring chef Jimmy Papadopoulos, will open to the public Monday.

The restaurant sits in the former Embeya space, now boasting a Studio K design that incorporates brass chandeliers, vintage mirrors and woven-wood columns. Wrought-iron bird cages and pink-velvet high-top chairs define the 12-seat bar, and the dining room features banquettes in pink, navy and fuschia tones.

Papadopoulos made a name for himself with his Czech work at Bohemian House, but diners will see a whole new side of his cuisine at Bellemore.

“I want to cook food that’s soulfully familiar, cooking from the head and heart,” he said. “We’re making in-house Hawaiian rolls, with butter cultured with the flavor of country ham. The grilled vegetable soup screams this time of year, made with a broth of charred root vegetables.

“I’m super-excited about the duck,” Papadopoulos said. “I dedicated a 10 by 8-foot area just for dry-aging; I’ve got 100 of them, dry-aging for 21 days. We’ll have duck breast with leg meat shredded into a croquette, and a duck-heart crepinette.”

The a la carte menu will be augmented with a six-course tasting menu ($85).

“It’s an encapsulation of who we are as a restaurant,” he said.

Just past Thanksgiving might not be the ideal time to debut a restaurant; Boka principals Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz don’t particularly care.

“The baby’s born when the baby’s born,” Katz said. “When we open, we want it to feel like we’ve been open for months. The restaurant should have a certain polish, and movement between the front of house and back of house is flawless. And the only way to get there is live training, again and again.”

Another dish to look for is the oyster pie, which was the first dish Papadopoulos cooked for Boehm and Katz, and it almost sealed the deal by itself.

“We were so blown away by the tasting, we had to do a restaurant with him,” Boehm said. “I really, truly believe this is going to be an important restaurant; I’m champing at the bit for this opening.”

Reservations are available via OpenTable.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

Phil's 50: Chicago's best restaurants ranked, reviewed, mapped »

Bohemian House review: Making Czech cool »

Steaks for the holidays: 3 new Chicago steakhouses join crowded category »