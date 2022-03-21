bellagreen’s Spring Seasonal Menu Blooms with New Flavors

Honey Garlic Cauliflower Wings, BLT Chicken Wraps, Roots & Fruits Salad and more available at Texas’ Greenest Restaurant beginning March 22

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Spring is in the air, and bellagreen

is celebrating the change in seasons with vibrant new dishes starring springtime’s best fruits and vegetables.

As the temperatures change, the American bistro’s commitment to using clean, whole ingredients remains the same. bellagreen prides itself on featuring the finest crops from seasonal harvests each quarter in its featured limited-time menus and the entire lineup can be modified to meet the specific dietary needs of each guest.

Beginning Tuesday, March 22, bellagreen is launching its highly anticipated spring-inspired Seasonal Menu, which will be available for dine-in, as well as to-go and delivery from the b green Rewards app and bellagreen.com . Guests can delight in these colorful, chef-driven dishes:

Honey Garlic Cauliflower Wings (GF, VEG) – Crispy cauliflower florets seasoned in gluten-free tempura batter, tossed in house-made honey garlic spicy sticky sauce, garnished with snow peas and sesame seeds and served with bellagreen’s mango ranch dressing.

BLT Chicken Wraps (GF) – Three baby iceberg lettuce wraps filled with crispy all-natural chicken seasoned in gluten-free tempura batter, chopped bacon and diced tomatoes, topped with green onions and served with house-made jalapeno mango ranch.

Roots & Fruits Salad (GF, VEG) – Vibrant spring mix, romaine, snow peas, green peas and carrots, tossed with house-made strawberry lemon dressing and topped with radish, goat cheese and microgreens.

Rainbow Slaw Paleo Salmon Tacos (GF, DF) – Pan-seared, sustainably sourced salmon topped with bellagreen’s rainbow slaw of jicama, red onion, shredded carrots, red bell pepper and cilantro, tossed together with spices and house vinaigrette, all atop house-made paleo tortillas and served with house-made habanero sauce on the side.

Paleo Seared Salmon (GF, DF) – Seared, sustainably sourced salmon topped with spring pea sauce, served over rice pilaf and topped with green peas and snow peas, garnished with microgreens.

Lemon Poppyseed Cheesecake (GF, VEG) – Coconut, hemp seed and almond flour gluten-free crust, filled with a zesty lemon poppyseed cheesecake and topped with house-made whipped cream, fresh strawberries and lemon zest.

“Our seasonal menu gives us the opportunity each quarter to introduce new, innovative recipes that elevate our offering,” said bellagreen CEO Jason Morgan. “As Texas’ greenest restaurant, we use Earth’s best in-season ingredients to create a menu that will surprise and delight our guests. We want our seasonal menu to be enjoyed by all, so every seasonal item is naturally gluten-free and can be modified to meet virtually any dietary requirement, whether guests are ordering in-store, or in the b green Rewards app.”

For every Rainbow Slaw Paleo Salmon Tacos dish sold in the Dallas area, bellagreen will donate 50 cents to the Texas Trees Foundation (TTF), whose mission is to beautify North Texas by planting trees and encouraging others to do the same. Since September 2018, bellagreen has raised $55,108 for its local non-profit partners, which will allow them to plant 27,554 tree seedlings in Houston and North Texas.

Guests can download bellagreen’s new b green Rewards app through the App Store or Google Play for easy ordering and convenient pick-up and delivery, all while earning beautiful rewards with every purchase. An added feature of the b green Rewards app is “bella BUY 5” – where guests are rewarded for purchasing starters, desserts or wine. Once a guest has purchased any combination of five items from these categories, they will receive a reward for a free starter, dessert or glass of wine on their next visit. What’s more? The brand’s limited-time Honey Garlic Cauliflower Wings, BLT Chicken Wraps and Lemon Poppyseed Cheesecake will be included in the bella BUY 5 program.

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally-sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of Sustainability In Practice (“SIP”) certified wines.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly” and all eight bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 90%. In addition to reducing plastic waste, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment.

For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com .

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro with six Houston-area locations and two Dallas-Fort Worth locations that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes allergy limitations due to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

The post bellagreen’s Spring Seasonal Menu Blooms with New Flavors first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.