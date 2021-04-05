bellagreen’s New Spring Seasonal Menu is in Full Bloom

Rainbow Slaw Paleo Salmon Tacos, bella Green Goddess Salad, Wagyu Bacon Burger and more available at Texas’ Greenest Restaurant beginning April 6

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Spring has sprung, and bellagreen

is inviting guests to rejoice in the warmer weather with refreshing new dishes that highlight Mother Nature’s vibrant seasonal ingredients.

The American bistro believes every meal is a chance to make life and Earth more beautiful, which is why bellagreen only uses the freshest and finest ingredients in its recipes while protecting Mother Earth through eco-friendly practices. Each quarter, bellagreen praises Mother Earth’s goodness by incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables special to the season into a new limited-time menu, featuring delicious made-from-scratch dishes that can be modified to meet specific dietary needs.

Beginning Tuesday, April 6, bellagreen is launching its highly anticipated spring-inspired Seasonal Menu, which will be available for dine-in, as well as to-go and delivery from bellagreen.com . Guests can delight in these colorful, chef-driven dishes:

bella Green Goddess Salad (GF, VEG) – Vibrant spring mix, romaine, strawberries, carrots and garbanzo beans, tossed with bellagreen’s house-made green goddess dressing and topped with watermelon radish and microgreens.

Mango Habanero Chicken Wings (GF) – Eight crispy chicken wings tossed in house-made mango habanero sauce, garnished with green onions and served with bellagreen’s mango ranch dressing.

Wagyu Bacon Burger – All-natural wagyu beef with sweet and spicy candied bacon, caramelized onions and raspberries, house-made pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun, served with choice of cheese and house-cut French fries or sweet potato fries.

Rainbow Slaw Paleo Salmon Tacos (GF, DF) – Pan-seared sustainably sourced salmon topped with bellagreen’s rainbow slaw of jicama, red onion, shredded carrots, red bell pepper and cilantro tossed together with spices and house vinaigrette, all atop house-made paleo tortillas and served with mango habanero sauce on the side.

Korean Ribeye Tacos (GF, DF) – Marinated prime ribeye topped with shredded carrots, mixed cabbage and house-made Korean BBQ sauce and cilantro, atop warm corn tortillas.

Lemon Poppyseed Cheesecake (GF, VEG) – Coconut, hemp seed and almond flour crust filled with house-made zesty lemon poppyseed cheesecake topped with bellagreen’s whipped cream, fresh strawberries, powdered sugar and lemon zest.

White Sangria – bellagreen’s newest spring sangria recipe crafted with a light, crisp pinot grigio, oranges, green apple, lemon and watermelon.

For every Rainbow Slaw Paleo Salmon Tacos dish sold in the Dallas area, bellagreen will donate 50-cents to the Texas Trees Foundation (TTF), whose mission is to beautify North Texas by planting trees and encouraging others to do the same. Since September 2018, bellagreen has raised $45,146 for its local non-profit partners, which will allow them to plant 22,573 tree seedlings in Houston and North Texas.

Along with its new Seasonal Menu, bellagreen is featuring its two dinner-only “From the Chef” entrées. Specially curated by bellagreen Director of Culinary Silvestre Reyes, these dishes pair perfectly with any of bellagreen’s Sustainability in Practice (“SIP”) Certified wines:

Paleo Prime Ribeye – USDA prime 10-ounce boneless ribeye expertly seasoned and grilled to your preference, topped with bellagreen’s avocado chimichurri sauce, served with crispy Brussels sprout leaves tossed in house-made bacon jam and garnished with microgreens.

– USDA prime 10-ounce boneless ribeye expertly seasoned and grilled to your preference, topped with bellagreen’s avocado chimichurri sauce, served with crispy Brussels sprout leaves tossed in house-made bacon jam and garnished with microgreens. Seared Almond-Crusted Snapper – Lemon almond-crusted red snapper, pan-seared and served atop lemon cilantro mashed potatoes with French garlic green beans, topped with house-made avocado chimichurri sauce and garnished with microgreens.

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally-sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of Sustainability In Practice (“SIP”) certified wines.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly” and all seven bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 90%. In addition to reducing plastic waste, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment.

For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com .

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes allergy limitations due to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. The brand has five locations in Houston and two in DFW and is continuing expansion with another location opening in the Galleria-Houston area later this summer. bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post bellagreen’s New Spring Seasonal Menu is in Full Bloom first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.