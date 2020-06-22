bellagreen’s Menu Gets a Beautiful Refresh

Texas’ Greenest Restaurant launches Summer Seasonal Menu made with Mother Earth’s goodness, available through Sept. 21

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) In addition to launching its vibrant Summer Seasonals, bellagreen is adding variety to its everyday menu by debuting 10 new permanent chef-driven dishes.

The American bistro believes every meal is a chance to make life and Earth more beautiful, which is why bellagreen only uses the freshest and finest ingredients in its recipes while protecting Mother Earth through eco-friendly practices.

Each quarter, bellagreen praises Mother Earth’s goodness by incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables special to the season into a new, limited-time menu. The Summer Seasonal Menu will be available through Sept. 21. Each dish is naturally gluten-free, made from scratch and can be modified to meet each guest’s specific dietary needs. The fresh new menu includes:

Summer Melon Salad – Vibrant spring mix & nutty arugula tossed together with fresh Texas watermelon, cucumber & citrus honey vinaigrette; finished with candied pecans, feta & microgreens.

Summer Salmon – Pan-seared, sustainably sourced salmon topped with citrus honey vinaigrette, garnished with fresh cilantro & a lemon wedge; served with skillet French green beans & fresh cucumber corn salad made with bell peppers, onion & roma tomatoes.

Paleo Mango Salmon Tacos – Pan-seared, sustainably sourced salmon with tajin seasoning topped with a refreshing combination of shredded jicama, fresh mango, cucumber, mixed cabbage, cilantro & citrus honey vinaigrette; all atop house-made paprika & parsley seasoned almond flour tortillas.

Gluten-Free Key Lime Pie – Coconut, hemp seed & almond flour gluten-free crust filled with a key lime custard; topped with house-made whipped cream, fresh strawberries & a mint sprig.

For every Paleo Mango Salmon Tacos dish sold in the Dallas area, bellagreen will donate 50 cents to Texas Trees Foundation (TTF), whose mission is to beautify North Texas by planting trees and encouraging others to do the same. Since September 2018, bellagreen has raised $40,927 for its local non-profit partners, which will allow them to plant 20,000 tree seedlings in Houston and North Texas.

In addition to its new Summer Seasonal offerings, bellagreen has taken the best sellers from its Houston menu and most loved seasonal items and added them to its Dallas menu. The updated menu will incorporate six new gluten-free and vegetarian items, adding more options for guests with specific dietary preferences. These chef-driven favorites include:

Veggie Lettuce Wraps – Three baby iceberg lettuce wraps filled with yellow & red bell peppers, organic quinoa, onion, celery, mushrooms, zucchini, corn, garlic, cilantro & sesame oil; topped with queso fresco, crispy quinoa strips & served with savory ginger sauce.

– Three baby iceberg lettuce wraps filled with yellow & red bell peppers, organic quinoa, onion, celery, mushrooms, zucchini, corn, garlic, cilantro & sesame oil; topped with queso fresco, crispy quinoa strips & served with savory ginger sauce. Tortilla Soup – Black beans, organic quinoa, corn, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, garlic, chipotle pepper sauce, cilantro & spices; topped with house-made tortilla strips & avocado.

– Black beans, organic quinoa, corn, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, garlic, chipotle pepper sauce, cilantro & spices; topped with house-made tortilla strips & avocado. Roasted Poblano & Corn Bisque – Corn & Oaxacan poblano peppers fire roasted & cooked in a classic bisque style, simmered with garlic, shallots & creamed for smooth texture; garnished with goat cheese, red & yellow bell peppers & cilantro.

– Corn & Oaxacan poblano peppers fire roasted & cooked in a classic bisque style, simmered with garlic, shallots & creamed for smooth texture; garnished with goat cheese, red & yellow bell peppers & cilantro. Kale Caesar Salad – Crisp romaine lettuce & kale mixed with crispy capers, caramelized red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, manchego & parmesan cheese & croutons; tossed with creamy chipotle caesar dressing.

– Crisp romaine lettuce & kale mixed with crispy capers, caramelized red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, manchego & parmesan cheese & croutons; tossed with creamy chipotle caesar dressing. Spinach Salad – Fresh spinach, hard boiled eggs, bacon, diced tomatoes, red onions, sliced cremini mushrooms, croutons & queso fresco; tossed with warm bacon vinaigrette.

– Fresh spinach, hard boiled eggs, bacon, diced tomatoes, red onions, sliced cremini mushrooms, croutons & queso fresco; tossed with warm bacon vinaigrette. Chicken Salad Sandwich – Roasted all-natural chicken, celery, pecans, cranberries, green onions, mayonnaise & parsley; topped with mixed greens, tomato & served on organic sprouted wheat bread.

– Roasted all-natural chicken, celery, pecans, cranberries, green onions, mayonnaise & parsley; topped with mixed greens, tomato & served on organic sprouted wheat bread. Veggie Wrap – House-made organic chickpea hummus, sautéed cremini mushrooms, red & yellow bell peppers, fresh spinach, zucchini & sliced carrots wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

– House-made organic chickpea hummus, sautéed cremini mushrooms, red & yellow bell peppers, fresh spinach, zucchini & sliced carrots wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Spicy Shrimp Pasta – Gluten-free spaghetti pasta with spicy shrimp, basil chiffonade, garlic, fresh roma tomatoes, shallots, red & yellow bell peppers, jalapeños, ricotta & parmesan cheese with organic tomato cream sauce with lobster base.

– Gluten-free spaghetti pasta with spicy shrimp, basil chiffonade, garlic, fresh roma tomatoes, shallots, red & yellow bell peppers, jalapeños, ricotta & parmesan cheese with organic tomato cream sauce with lobster base. Gluten-Free Mac – Gluten-free penne pasta with cream sauce, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar cheese; topped with fresh basil.

– Gluten-free penne pasta with cream sauce, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar cheese; topped with fresh basil. Super Veggie Tacos – Black bean spread, sautéed cremini mushrooms, roasted garlic, cilantro sauce, corn salsa, shredded carrots, avocado slices & queso fresco on warm corn tortillas.

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally-sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of Sustainability In Practice (“SIP”) certified wines.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly” and all seven bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 90%. In addition to reducing plastic waste, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment.

For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com .

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes allergy limitations due to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. With five locations in Houston and two in DFW, bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.