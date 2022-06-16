bellagreen Refreshes Guest Experience with Vibrant, Highly Anticipated Summer Menu

Texas’ greenest restaurant is now featuring Texas Grilled Peach Salad, Pineapple Salsa Paleo Salmon Tacos and exclusive social media and app challenges

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Summertime is in full swing and bellagreen

is introducing a beautiful new seasonal menu that celebrates Earth’s most delicious summer ingredients.

bellagreen’s eagerly awaited Summer Seasonal Menu is now available for dine-in, as well as to-go and delivery from the b green Rewards app and bellagreen.com . The American bistro features the finest crops from seasonal harvests each quarter in its featured limited-time menus. What’s more? The entire lineup is naturally gluten-free and can be modified to meet the specific dietary needs of each guest. bellagreen’s colorful, chef-driven summer dishes include:

Texas Grilled Peach Salad (GF, VEG) – Arugula, fresh baby spinach, grilled Texas peaches, strawberries and red onion, tossed in paleo maple vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, house-made candied pecans and microgreens. This dish pairs well with the Fabre en Provence Rosé.

– Arugula, fresh baby spinach, grilled Texas peaches, strawberries and red onion, tossed in paleo maple vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, house-made candied pecans and microgreens. This dish pairs well with the Fabre en Provence Rosé. Pineapple Salsa Paleo Salmon Tacos (GF, DF) – Pan-seared sustainably sourced salmon seasoned with tajin, topped with bellagreen’s pineapple salsa — pico de gallo, mint, shredded carrots and pineapple — and garnished with avocado tomatillo sauce, all atop house-made paleo tortillas. Pair this with Cambria Chardonnay.

– Pan-seared sustainably sourced salmon seasoned with tajin, topped with bellagreen’s pineapple salsa — pico de gallo, mint, shredded carrots and pineapple — and garnished with avocado tomatillo sauce, all atop house-made paleo tortillas. Pair this with Cambria Chardonnay. Hawaiian-Seared Salmon (GF, DF) – Pan-seared sustainably sourced salmon topped with house-made BBQ sauce, served over pineapple rice and corn, garnished with parsley and microgreens. Pairs nicely with La Crema Pinot Noir.

– Pan-seared sustainably sourced salmon topped with house-made BBQ sauce, served over pineapple rice and corn, garnished with parsley and microgreens. Pairs nicely with La Crema Pinot Noir. Gluten-Free Strawberry Shortcake Cookies (GF, VEG) – Two house-made strawberry shortcake cookies layered with whipped cream, fresh strawberries and garnished with a mint sprig and powdered sugar. This dessert pairs perfectly with Avissi Prosecco.

In addition to the launch of its Summer Seasonal Menu, bellagreen is also introducing a new social media giveaway and in-app challenge, giving guests new opportunities to engage with the brand:

Social Sharing Challenge (June-August) – Guests are challenged to follow bellagreen on Instagram @eatbellagreen and share an Instagram story from their visit to enter to win free bellagreen for a month!

Load green, Earn green (August) – Guests are encouraged to download the b green Rewards app and load $50 in-app or at the register to earn a $10 reward.

“At bellagreen, we are passionate about providing unique and beautiful meals for guests while also preserving the ecosystem,” said bellagreen CEO Jason Morgan. “Our quarterly menus are our favorite way to diversify our menu and guest experiences with ingredients specific to each season. This summer’s menu might be our best yet and we can’t wait to welcome guests in for a scratch-made meal benefiting Mother Earth.”

Additionally, bellagreen will continue its mission to make life and Earth more beautiful with its nonprofit partnerships in each of its markets. For every Pineapple Salsa Paleo Salmon Tacos sold in the Dallas area, bellagreen will donate 50 cents to Texas Trees Foundation (TTF), whose mission is to beautify North Texas by planting trees and encouraging others to do the same. Since September 2018, bellagreen has raised $57,711 for its local nonprofit partners, allowing them to plant 28,856 tree seedlings in Houston and North Texas.

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally-sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of Sustainability In Practice (“SIP”) certified wines.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly” and all eight bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 90%. In addition to reducing plastic waste, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment.

All seasonal menu items will be available for dine-in, as well as to-go and delivery from bellagreen.com . For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com .

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro with six Houston-area locations and two Dallas-Fort Worth locations that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes allergy limitations due to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

Contact:

Kat McManigle

Champion

972-930-9933

kmcmanigle@championmgt.com

More from bellagreen

The post bellagreen Refreshes Guest Experience with Vibrant, Highly Anticipated Summer Menu first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.