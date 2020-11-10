bellagreen is Making Life More Beautiful this Holiday Season

Texas’ Greenest Restaurant surprises and delights guests with gift card promotions through Dec. 31

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Always on a mission to make life more beautiful, bellagreen

is

enhancing the beauty of the holiday season by providing exceptional dining experiences, bella gifting opportunities and special surprise moments for its guests.

Now through Dec. 31, the American bistro is offering exciting gift card incentives that are sure to create beautiful memories for its guests. With every $50 gift card purchase, the purchaser will receive a surprise “gift” – an envelope containing either a $10, $15 or $25 bellagreen comp card for use in January. Some of the envelopes will even have a randomly placed $100 Visa gift card!

In addition to the in-store promotion, bellagreen is also debuting an online gift card offer. For every $50 a guest spends on bellagreen e-gift cards, they will receive a $10 bellagreen e-gift card. Then, each week, one lucky e-gift card purchaser will be chosen to receive an additional surprise bellagreen gift card. Guests interested in purchasing e-gift cards can visit bellagreen.com to start their order.

“The holidays offer the perfect opportunity for bellagreen to deliver on our mission to make life and Earth more beautiful,” said CEO Jason Morgan. “bellagreen’s menu captures the essence of the holiday season and our restaurants provide a warm environment for guests to share a meal with friends and family while creating holiday memories. Plus, we’re looking forward to bringing some joy to our guests this season with our exciting surprise gift offer!”

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally-sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of Sustainability In Practice (“SIP”) certified wines.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly” and all seven bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 90%. In addition to reducing plastic waste, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment. For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com .

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes allergy limitations due to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. With five locations in Houston and two in DFW, bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post bellagreen is Making Life More Beautiful this Holiday Season first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.