bellagreen is Making Houston More Beautiful with its Sixth Area Location

Texas’ Greenest Restaurant

is set to open its all-new Carry Out & Delivery prototype this summer

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) bellagreen

, a popular emerging brand featuring chef-inspired salads, burgers, pastas, tacos, desserts, wine and more is giving Houstonians an even more convenient way to create beautiful experiences with the opening of its Galleria-area location this summer!

Located at 5018 San Felipe St., the new restaurant will mark bellagreen’s first Carry Out & Delivery prototype. This innovative, limited-footprint model will allow guests to delight in the same flavorful, chef-driven menu they already love, while enjoying a faster, on-the-go experience. The location will accept individual and catering orders placed directly through bellagreen.com, by phone and in-store.

Like other bellagreen restaurants, the Carry Out & Delivery location will deliver direct orders during peak lunch and dinner hours by its own drivers, providing guests with a less expensive and faster experience, compared to orders placed through third-party delivery apps.

“We are thrilled to expand in our home market of Houston, giving the community another convenient way to make life more beautiful with our handcrafted American bistro favorites,” said CEO Jason Morgan. “As a best-in-class brand, we are always working to enhance our guests’ experience. We are catering to a new environment where consumers crave convenience, so we are building our first carry out- and delivery-only prototype to meet this need, and beyond. With this new model, guests can expect to enjoy everything that makes bellagreen special – chef-prepared meals, eco-friendly practices and the chance to make beautiful memories – at home. We can’t wait to give our fans across the Houston area another way to enjoy bellagreen.”

Maintaining its focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients, bellagreen’s delicious menu features made-from-scratch dishes that can be modified to meet specific dietary needs. The Carry Out & Delivery restaurant will offer guests amazing scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood and locally-sourced Texas angus beef.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly” and all bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 90%. In addition, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment.

bellagreen was founded in Houston in 2008, and the Galleria-area location will mark the brand’s sixth area restaurant in Houston and eighth in Texas. For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com .

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes allergy limitations due to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. The brand currently has five locations in Houston and two in DFW. bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

