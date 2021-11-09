bellagreen is Making the Holidays More Beautiful with an Exclusive In-App Offer

Texas’ Greenest Restaurant to give $5 off every day in January 2022 when guests load $50 into their b green Rewards app from Nov. 9 through Dec. 31

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) bellagreen

is making the holiday season merry and bright with a gift that keeps on giving in its b green Rewards app!

When guests load $50 in their b green Rewards app between Nov. 9 and Dec. 31, they will qualify for $5 off every day in January. In addition to holiday rewards, guests can use the bellagreen app to order ahead, get delivery and pay digitally. In addition, guests earn ‘greens’ (points) on every order that can be used to redeem beautiful rewards like a free starter, entrée or even a tree seedling to be donated locally.

bellagreen’s b green Rewards app launched just four months ago and is already widely adopted amongst guests. App users also have exclusive access to the brand’s bella BUY 5 feature that rewards guests for purchasing starters, desserts and wine. When a guest purchases any combination of five starters, desserts or glasses of wine, they receive a reward for a free starter, dessert or glass of wine on their next visit. To download the app, visit bellagreen.com/loyalty .

“We wanted to do something that would stand out to our guests this holiday season,” said bellagreen CEO Jason Morgan. “Instead of offering a standard ‘buy $20, get $5 free’ gift card incentive like many of our competitors, we’re giving guests an opportunity to gift themselves while enjoying daily rewards through the entire month of January. By loading $50 in-app now, guests will be able to enjoy their favorite bellagreen dishes with friends and family throughout the holidays. Then come January, they’ll enjoy $5 off every day to help them ring in 2022 beautifully! We look forward to creating special memories with our guests this season while fostering further adoption of our b green Rewards app.”

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally-sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of Sustainability In Practice (“SIP”) certified wines.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly” and all eight bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 90%. In addition to reducing plastic waste, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment.

For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com .

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro with six Houston-area locations and two Dallas-Fort Worth locations that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes allergy limitations due to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

More from bellagreen

The post bellagreen is Making the Holidays More Beautiful with an Exclusive In-App Offer first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.