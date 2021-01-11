bellagreen is Making Dinner More Beautiful this Winter with a New Seasonal Menu

Texas’ Greenest Restaurant debuts specially curated dinner-only entrees alongside its winter-inspired seasonal menu on Jan. 12

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Already a local favorite dinner destination, bellagreen

’s taking over the evening dining scene by inviting guests to cozy up with new dishes that feature Earth’s most delicious winter ingredients.

The American bistro believes every meal is a chance to make life and Earth more beautiful, which is why bellagreen only uses the freshest and finest ingredients in its recipes while protecting Mother Earth through eco-friendly practices. Each quarter, bellagreen praises Mother Earth’s goodness by incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables that are in-season into a new limited-time menu, featuring naturally gluten-free, made-from-scratch dishes that can be modified to meet specific dietary needs.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12, bellagreen will introduce two new dinner-only “From the Chef” entrees. The new items are special to the season and feature bellagreen Director of Culinary Silvestre Reyes’ latest delectable creations. The hand-crafted dishes offer an enhanced culinary experience and pair nicely with any of bellagreen’s Sustainability in Practice (“SIP”) Certified wines. Guests can enjoy these elevated offerings every day after 5 p.m.:

Paleo Prime Ribeye – USDA prime 10-ounce boneless ribeye expertly seasoned and grilled to your preference, topped with bellagreen’s avocado chimichurri sauce, served with crispy Brussels sprout leaves tossed in house-made bacon jam and garnished with microgreens.

– USDA prime 10-ounce boneless ribeye expertly seasoned and grilled to your preference, topped with bellagreen’s avocado chimichurri sauce, served with crispy Brussels sprout leaves tossed in house-made bacon jam and garnished with microgreens. Seared Almond-Crusted Snapper – Lemon almond-crusted red snapper, pan-seared and served atop lemon cilantro mashed potatoes with French garlic green beans, topped with house-made avocado chimichurri sauce and garnished with microgreens.

In addition, bellagreen is introducing its highly anticipated quarterly winter-inspired Seasonal Menu, which will be available for dine-in, as well as to-go and delivery from bellagreen.com . Guests can celebrate all day starting Jan. 12 with these comforting items:

Broccoli & Smoked Gouda Soup – An innovative twist on a classic. Fresh broccoli, carrots, smoked gouda, mozzarella and cheddar, finished with paprika and tender broccoli florets.

– An innovative twist on a classic. Fresh broccoli, carrots, smoked gouda, mozzarella and cheddar, finished with paprika and tender broccoli florets. Sticky Chicken Wings – Six crispy whole chicken wings tossed in house-made honey garlic spicy sticky sauce, garnished with sesame seeds and green onions and served with bellagreen’s mango ranch dressing.

– Six crispy whole chicken wings tossed in house-made honey garlic spicy sticky sauce, garnished with sesame seeds and green onions and served with bellagreen’s mango ranch dressing. Pear & Cranberry Salad – Spinach, pears, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries and quinoa, tossed with bellagreen’s house-made cranberry balsamic vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese and garnished with orange slices and microgreens.

– Spinach, pears, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries and quinoa, tossed with bellagreen’s house-made cranberry balsamic vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese and garnished with orange slices and microgreens. Paleo Salmon Tacos – Roasted, sustainably-sourced zaatar-seasoned salmon, topped with freshly shredded sweet potato, kale and pico de gallo, all atop house-made paprika and parsley seasoned almond flour tortillas.

– Roasted, sustainably-sourced zaatar-seasoned salmon, topped with freshly shredded sweet potato, kale and pico de gallo, all atop house-made paprika and parsley seasoned almond flour tortillas. Chef’s Pecan Pie – Two classic pies combined into one delicious signature dessert. bellagreen’s coconut, hemp seed and almond flour gluten-free crust, filled with special pumpkin pecan filling and topped with house-made caramel pecan sauce, whipped cream and cinnamon.

– Two classic pies combined into one delicious signature dessert. bellagreen’s coconut, hemp seed and almond flour gluten-free crust, filled with special pumpkin pecan filling and topped with house-made caramel pecan sauce, whipped cream and cinnamon. Red Blend Sangria – bellagreen’s winter sangria recipe crafted with a full-bodied red blend, oranges, green apple and lemon.

For every Paleo Salmon Tacos dish sold in the Dallas area, bellagreen will donate 50 cents to Texas Trees Foundation (TTF), whose mission is to beautify North Texas by planting trees and encouraging others to do the same. Since September 2018, bellagreen has raised $43,817 for its local non-profit partners, which will allow them to plant 21,908 tree seedlings in Houston and North Texas.

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally-sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of SIP certified wines.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly” and all seven bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 90%. In addition to reducing plastic waste, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment.

For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com .

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes allergy limitations due to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. With five locations in Houston and two in DFW, bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

