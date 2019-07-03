bellagreen Inspires Plano to “Eat Well & Tread Lightly” with New Location

Texas’ greenest restaurant to share free entrees with first 100 guests at grand opening on July 10

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) bellagreen’s mission is to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal, which is exactly what Plano can expect when the American bistro opens at 2408 Preston Road on July 10.

Located at the intersection of Preston and Park, the new location will mark the brand’s third restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth and ninth system-wide. bellagreen is also located at The Shops at Legacy in Plano and The Hill in Dallas.

“The DFW community has embraced our brand, so we’re excited to continue expansion and couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our beautiful food to another part of Plano,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of bellagreen. “We believe it’s our responsibility to improve the communities we serve through high quality foods and sustainable environmental practices. We’re looking forward to advancing this commitment by helping Plano ‘Eat Well & Tread Lightly.’”

bellagreen is celebrating its grand opening on July 10 by giving away free entrees to the first 100 guests and 25% off to each guest after that. bellagreen has also launched a “Plano is bella” sweepstakes, giving the community a chance to win a $300 bellagreen gift card! The first 200 entrants will also receive one free bellagreen entree.

The new bellagreen will bring a total of 35 new jobs to Plano, with available positions on the management, culinary and hospitality teams. Interested candidates with a passion for serving authentic food and protecting the earth are encouraged to apply at bellagreen.com/careers.

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites in a fast-casual environment. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand takes pride in modifying all menu items to align with a wide range of dietary needs, including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, Keto, Paleo, Whole30 and more. bellagreen recipes use the freshest and finest ingredients including organic chickpeas, spinach, pizza dough, tomato sauce, quinoa, coffee and teas. All seafood served is “Best Agricultural Practices” (BAP) certified. The eco-friendly restaurants operate using only low-impact, environmentally green spaces that leverage water-saving devices, alternative power sources and green practices to maintain harmony with the environment.

Notable menu items include the Honey Fried Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad, Brick Chicken and the Paleo Spaghetti Squash Bolognese. bellagreen also rotates seasonal specials, made with Mother Earth’s goodness – such as Paleo Mango Salmon Tacos for summer. One seasonal special will be selected each quarter to benefit bellagreen’s local not-for-profit partner, Texas Trees Foundation. Contributions will fund the planting of tree seedlings across North Texas.

Catering is another important component for the brand. bellagreen makes meetings and events more beautiful with meals for groups of all sizes for any occasion and can customize its menu to meet the dietary needs of every group. Those interested should email CateringDFW@bellagreen.com.

bellagreen at Preston Park Village will open daily for lunch and dinner. Restaurant hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com.

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes limitations due to allergies such as gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. With six locations in Houston, two in DFW and one opening soon in Plano, bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com