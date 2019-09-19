bellagreen Features Flavors of Fall with New Seasonal Menu

Seared Salmon & Harvest Hash, Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake and more available at Texas’ Greenest Restaurant starting Sept. 24

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) bellagreen is embracing the autumn season by launching a new seasonal menu full of comforting fall flavors to inspire beautiful experiences for its guests.

The American bistro believes every meal is a chance to make life and Earth more beautiful, which is why bellagreen only uses the freshest and finest ingredients in its recipes while protecting Mother Earth through eco-friendly practices.

Autumn marks the time to harvest crops, producing a variety of fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables. Each quarter, bellagreen praises Mother Earth’s goodness by incorporating these ingredients into a new, limited-time menu. Fortunately for guests, this bountiful Autumn Seasonal Menu is available at all bellagreen locations starting Sept. 24.

Each dish is naturally gluten-free, made from scratch and can be modified to meet each guest’s specific dietary needs. The new chef-driven menu includes:

Autumn Harvest Salad – Roasted butternut squash, red beets and carrots tossed with mixed greens, arugula and house-made maple vinaigrette, plated over maple-infused ricotta cheese and topped with crushed pistachios and crumbled goat cheese.

– Roasted butternut squash, red beets and carrots tossed with mixed greens, arugula and house-made maple vinaigrette, plated over maple-infused ricotta cheese and topped with crushed pistachios and crumbled goat cheese. Butternut Squash & Pesto Soup – An innovative twist to a classic, crafted with comforting flavors of butternut squash, potatoes and a little zing of orange, finished with house-made pesto, roasted pumpkin seeds and microgreens.

– An innovative twist to a classic, crafted with comforting flavors of butternut squash, potatoes and a little zing of orange, finished with house-made pesto, roasted pumpkin seeds and microgreens. Seared Salmon & Harvest Hash – Pan-seared honey chipotle salmon served over a signature harvest hash made with roasted butternut squash, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and organic quinoa, garnished with microgreens and a lemon wedge.

– Pan-seared honey chipotle salmon served over a signature harvest hash made with roasted butternut squash, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and organic quinoa, garnished with microgreens and a lemon wedge. Autumn Paleo Salmon Tacos – Pan-seared, sustainably sourced salmon topped with a hearty combination of butternut squash, cabbage, radish and cilantro, all atop house-made paprika and parsley seasoned almond flour tortillas, served with house-made avocado tomatillo sauce.

Pan-seared, sustainably sourced salmon topped with a hearty combination of butternut squash, cabbage, radish and cilantro, all atop house-made paprika and parsley seasoned almond flour tortillas, served with house-made avocado tomatillo sauce. Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake – Served with vanilla ice cream and a chocolate trellis.

Every quarter, one seasonal special is selected to benefit bellagreen’s local not-for-profit partner, Texas Trees Foundation (TTF). For every Autumn Paleo Salmon Tacos dish sold in the Dallas area, bellagreen will donate $1 to TTF, whose mission is to beautify North Texas by planting trees and encouraging others to do the same. Since September 2018, bellagreen has raised $27,581 for its local non-profit partners, which will allow them to plant 13,790 tree seedlings in Houston and North Texas.

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally-sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of Sustainability In Practice (“SIP”) certified wines.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly.” All nine bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 50% as of Jan. 1, 2019. In addition to reducing plastic waste, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment.

For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com.

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes limitations due to allergies to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. With six locations in Houston and three in DFW bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

