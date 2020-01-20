bellagreen Delivers the Flavors of Winter with New Seasonal Menu

Texas’ Greenest Restaurant now offering online ordering and delivery directly from bellagreen.com

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) bellagreen is giving guests a delicious way to warm up this season with the debut of its new Winter Seasonal Menu, which will be available through the brand’s new online ordering platform.

The American bistro believes every meal is a chance to make life and Earth more beautiful, which is why bellagreen only uses the freshest and finest ingredients in its recipes while protecting Mother Earth through eco-friendly practices.

Each quarter, bellagreen praises Mother Earth’s goodness by incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables special to the season into a new, limited-time menu. The Winter Seasonal Menu, created to inspire beautiful experiences for its guests, will be available at all bellagreen locations starting Jan. 21. What’s more? Guests will now be able to order their seasonal favorites directly from bellagreen.com for pick up or delivery, plus, they’ll enjoy a low price guarantee when they order directly from the brand. The special menu will not be available through third party ordering platforms or apps.

Each dish is naturally gluten-free, made from scratch and can be modified to meet each guest’s specific dietary needs. The new chef-driven menu includes:

Tortilla Soup – A delicious combination of black beans, organic quinoa, corn, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, garlic, adobo sauce and spices, topped with house-made tortilla strips.

– A delicious combination of black beans, organic quinoa, corn, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, garlic, adobo sauce and spices, topped with house-made tortilla strips. Organic Quinoa & Pomegranate Salad – Mixed greens, arugula, organic quinoa, pomegranate seeds, pears, orange segments and pistachios, tossed with pomegranate vinaigrette.

– Mixed greens, arugula, organic quinoa, pomegranate seeds, pears, orange segments and pistachios, tossed with pomegranate vinaigrette. Paleo Chicken Enchiladas – A Tex-Mex favorite with a paleo twist: two house-made paleo tortillas wrapped around roasted chicken and pico de gallo, topped with avocado tomatillo sauce, colorful house-made slaw and goat cheese (optional), served with organic quinoa salad and zesty slaw.

– A Tex-Mex favorite with a paleo twist: two house-made paleo tortillas wrapped around roasted chicken and pico de gallo, topped with avocado tomatillo sauce, colorful house-made slaw and goat cheese (optional), served with organic quinoa salad and zesty slaw. Pan Seared Redfish – Pan-seared sustainably sourced redfish topped with spicy poblano pepper sauce, served with tender fingerling potatoes and roasted broccoli.

– Pan-seared sustainably sourced redfish topped with spicy poblano pepper sauce, served with tender fingerling potatoes and roasted broccoli. Flourless Chocolate Cake – Served with whipped cream, strawberries and a mint sprig.

Every quarter, one seasonal special is selected to benefit bellagreen’s local not-for-profit partner, Texas Trees Foundation (TTF). For every Pan Seared Redfish dish sold in the Dallas area, bellagreen will donate $1 to TTF, whose mission is to beautify North Texas by planting trees and encouraging others to do the same. Since September 2018, bellagreen has raised $27,581 for its local non-profit partners, which will allow them to plant 13,790 tree seedlings in Houston and North Texas.

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally-sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of Sustainability In Practice (“SIP”) certified wines.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly.” All nine bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 50% as of Jan. 1, 2019. In addition to reducing plastic waste, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment.

For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com .

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes limitations due to allergies to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. With six locations in Houston and three in DFW bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.