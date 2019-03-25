bellagreen Debuts Vibrant Spring Seasonal Menu

Texas’ Greenest Restaurant features the flavors of spring with a new seasonal menu, available for a limited time

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Spring is in the air and bellagreen is celebrating by launching a new seasonal menu to inspire beautiful, memorable moments for guests.

The American bistro believes every meal is a chance to make life and Earth more beautiful, which is why bellagreen only uses the freshest and finest ingredients in its recipes while protecting Mother Earth through eco-friendly practices.

Spring brings new crops that offer a robust array of seasonal fruits and vegetables. Each quarter, bellagreen celebrates Mother Earth’s goodness by incorporating these ingredients into a new, limited-time menu. Fortunately for guests, this delicious Spring Seasonal menu is officially available at all bellagreen locations.

Each new dish is naturally gluten-free, made from scratch and can be modified to meet your specific dietary needs. The new Dallas-area menu includes:

bella Berry Salad – Vibrant spring mix, nutty arugula and crunchy romaine tossed together with fresh sliced strawberries, blackberries, pistachios and crushed raspberry vinaigrette. Finished with shaved cucumber ribbons and microgreens.

Spring Salmon – Pan-seared, sustainably sourced salmon topped with house-made Romesco sauce, served with sautéed vegetable cauliflower rice and seasonal garlic French green beans, garnished with microgreens.

Spicy Shrimp Pasta – Gluten-free spaghetti with spicy shrimp, basil chiffonade, garlic, tomatoes, shallots, red and yellow bell peppers, jalapeños, ricotta and parmesan cheese with organic tomato cream sauce with lobster base.

Lemon Poppyseed Cheesecake – Coconut, hemp seed and almond flour gluten-free crust filled with a zesty lemon poppyseed cheesecake. Topped with house-made whipped cream, fresh strawberries and lemon zest.

Every quarter, one seasonal special is selected to benefit bellagreen’s local not-for-profit partner, Texas Trees Foundation (TTF). For every Spring Salmon sold in the Dallas area, bellagreen will donate $1 to TTF, whose mission is to beautify North Texas by planting trees and encouraging others to do the same. Since September 2018, bellagreen has raised $15,984 for its local non-profit partners, which will allow them to plant 7,992 tree seedlings in Houston and North Texas.

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally-sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of Sustainability In Practice (“SIP”) certified wines.

As Houston’s first Certified Green Restaurant , bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly.” All eight bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 50 percent as of Jan. 1, 2019. In addition to reducing plastic waste, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment.

For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com.

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes limitations due to allergies to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. With six locations in Houston, two in DFW and one opening soon in Plano, bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com