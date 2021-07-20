bellagreen Creates a Faster, More Convenient Digital Experience with New Loyalty App

Texas’ Greenest Restaurant to debut new, highly anticipated bellagreen ‘b green Rewards’ app July 20

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) bellagreen

– an emerging brand featuring chef-inspired salads, burgers, pastas, tacos, desserts, wine and more – is making it easier and faster for its guests to enjoy their beautiful favorites with the launch of its new loyalty program and app, b green Rewards!

Beginning Tuesday, July 20, bellagreen fans will be able to order ahead to skip the line, receive fast delivery and pay with their app, while also earning beautiful rewards! Available to download through the App Store or Google Play , the bellagreen app is focused on creating a faster, more convenient experience for guests. App users will acquire greens (points) with every purchase and will have the freedom to choose their own rewards. The more greens that guests earn, the more reward options they will have. Rewards include a free cup of soup, 16-ounce organic tea, starter, dessert, entrée or even a $20 bellagreen credit! Guests with the app will also have the opportunity to make their community greener by redeeming their greens to donate a tree seedling.

An added feature of the b green Rewards app is “bella BUY 5” – where guests are rewarded for purchasing starters, desserts or wine. Once a guest has purchased any combination of five items from these categories, they will receive a reward for a free starter, dessert or glass of wine on their next visit.

“We are excited to launch our bellagreen b green Rewards app,” said CEO Jason Morgan. “The app will create a faster and more convenient ordering experience for our guests and will give us the opportunity to showcase what differentiates bellagreen from other fast casual concepts – a menu that includes a wide array of starters, desserts and wine. We can’t wait to show guests that it’s good to ‘b green’ when they download the app and start ordering!”

The app will integrate with the brand’s new internal delivery program, allowing bellagreen team members to personally deliver b green Rewards orders during peak hours. Guests who order delivery directly through the app will not only earn beautiful rewards, but will also save 25%, receive their order 15 minutes faster and enjoy a better experience, compared to orders placed through third-party apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

In addition to its new loyalty app, bellagreen is opening a new Carry Out & Delivery location in the Galleria-Houston area this August. The new restaurant will mark bellagreen’s first Carry Out & Delivery prototype, which will operate exclusively through carry out, delivery and catering orders. This limited-footprint model will allow guests to order the same flavorful, chef-driven dishes that they already love, while enjoying a fast, on-the-go experience. The location will accept orders placed directly through the new bellagreen b green Rewards app , bellagreen.com , by phone and in-store.

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of Sustainability In Practice (“SIP”) certified wines.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly” and all seven bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 90%. In addition to reducing plastic waste, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment.

For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com .

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes allergy limitations due to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. The brand has five locations in Houston and two in DFW and is continuing expansion with another location opening in the Galleria-Houston area this August. bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

More from bellagreen

The post bellagreen Creates a Faster, More Convenient Digital Experience with New Loyalty App first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.