bellagreen Celebrates Mother Earth with Fourth Annual Earth Week

Texas’ Greenest Restaurant to celebrate Earth Week with daily events, specials, giveaways and a Community Mural Project

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) At bellagreen

, every day is Earth Day, which is why all locations are hosting a week-long Earth celebration packed with eco-friendly fun, April 19-24!

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant

, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly.” The brand maintains harmony with the environment by decreasing its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing materials. Additionally, all seven bellagreen locations have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 90% since 2017.

“At bellagreen, we are committed to contributing to a better world for the communities we serve by proudly protecting Mother Earth through our many sustainable environmental practices,” said CEO Jason Morgan. “We take this commitment seriously. bellagreen is the only restaurant in Texas where every location has a three-star green certification. Mother Earth is at the center of everything we do, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate her beauty with our guests and teams during Earth Week this year.”

During the entirety of the celebration, April 19-24, guests can visit bellagreen.com to enter the brand’s Earth Week Sweepstakes by making a “Go Green” pledge. When guests make a pledge, they will be entered for a chance to win bellagreen’s favorite eco-friendly products, valued at more than $350! To add to the excitement, the first 300 guests to enter the sweepstakes will receive a code after April 24 for $5 off their next online order. Throughout the week, guests are also encouraged to participate in a Plastic Bottle Recycling Drive by bringing five empty plastic bottles to any bellagreen location for 10% off their meal.

Houstonians can also celebrate Earth Week with bellagreen during any of the following events:

Monday, April 19 — To kick off the week, bellagreen will give away 100 free tree seedlings, in partnership with Trees For Houston, from 5-8 p.m. at its City Centre location (800B Town and Country Blvd.). This is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a family dinner on the patio while the kids play in the green space! Plus, planting a tree seedling in the back yard at home is a beautiful way to get kids excited about nature and commemorate Earth Day 2021!

Tuesday, April 20 — $1 from the purchase of every Spring Seasonal and From the Chef entrée will be donated to Trees for Houston (TFH). For every $2 donated, TFH will plant a tree seedling in Houston.

Wednesday, April 21— Join bellagreen for a Sustainable Wine and Bites Pairing Event from 5:45-6:45 p.m. at its River Oaks location (2305 West Alabama St.). For just $15, guests will enjoy four two-ounce pours of SIP Certified wines and three sustainable food bites, including House-made Organic Chickpea Hummus, Hempenadas and Rainbow Slaw Paleo Salmon Tacos. Tickets can be purchased here .

Thursday, April 22 (Earth Day) — To bring the Houston community together for Earth Day, bellagreen is hosting a Community Mural Project at its River Oaks location (2305 W Alabama St.) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is sure to spread beauty throughout the city while inspiring Houstonians to celebrate Mother Earth!

bellagreen is partnering with local Houston mural artist, Andrea Gilson, to paint a 20-foot-tall barren tree on an exterior wall in the days leading up to the project. Then, on Earth Day, the entire Houston community is invited to “leaf” their mark (handprint) to fill the tree with leaves. By day’s end, the tree will be filled with colorful handprints representing all Houstonians, a beautiful message of unity and eco-friendliness for the community! Gables Upper Kirby is sponsoring the event by providing the mural space at bellagreen’s River Oaks location (2305 W Alabama St.).

Friday, April 23 — Guests can receive half off any bottle of SIP Certified wine when they say “Happy Earth Week” at the register or use the code HAPPYEARTHWEEK online for pick up or curbside on orders that include a $5 food purchase.

Saturday, April 24 — bellagreen will finish off the week-long celebration with a bang by hosting a bella Bash! all day! Join bellagreen for live music on its patios with $2 mimosas and $2 off wine and beer. These events are family-friendly and will also feature eco-friendly activities for the kids.

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally-sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of Sustainability In Practice (“SIP”) certified wines.

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes allergy limitations due to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. The brand has five locations in Houston and two in DFW and is continuing expansion with another location opening in the Galleria-Houston area later this summer. bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

