Bella Bacinos leaving Wacker Drive after 36 years; owners looking for new spot

Bella Bacinos, which has called 75 E. Wacker Drive home for 36 years, will leave the space on Oct. 15, confirmed co-owner Linda Bacin.

The trattoria, known mostly for its deep-dish pizza and serious wine program, is at the end of its lease and cannot renew, Bacin said.

“The landlords are taking the space for themselves,” she said. “It is what it is; it’s been a good run.”

Film buffs will recall the restaurant’s prominent placement in “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” (Transfomers 3 for you non-devotees), for which principal shooting took place right outside the restaurant and patio in 2010.

The closing is less “arrivederci” and more “alla prossima,” however. Bacin said she and her husband, Dan, are “actively seeking” a new location for Bella Bacinos.

“We’re close to finding a spot in the neighborhood,” she said. “We have quite a following of people who love what we do. Wherever we end up, our customers will find us.”

The Bacins still own and operate Bacino’s of Lincoln Park (2204 N. Lincoln Ave.) and Bacino’s Italian Grill, the seasonal restaurant at Diversey Harbor.

