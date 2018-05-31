Bell Gate Farm to host al-fresco dinner benefiting Lower Milford Fire Co.

Enjoy a five-course meal while savoring a sunset view and supporting a good cause during a farmhouse dinner and wine pairing, 6:30 p.m. June 14 at Bell Gate Farm in Lower Milford Township.

The al-fresco meal will be served family-style on farmhouse tables under glittering lights. A portion of the proceeds benefits Lower Milford Township Fire Company.

The menu includes: charcuterie and artisinal cheese platter; vichyssoise (chilled potato and leek soup with chives); arugula salad (with pears, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and Babe's signature house-made vinaigrette); Babe’s roast beef tenderloin, roasted chicken infused with lemon and rosemary and sides of crunchy potatoes and grilled asparagus; and Babe's lemon squares, fruit tart and chocolate mousse shots.

Babe was the nickname given to owner Stephanie Stevens’ late mother, Joanne Stevens.

Tickets are $75; $125 for two. The venue is at 7081 Bell Gate Road. Info: facebook.com/bellgatefarmevents.

