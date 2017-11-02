Behold the Beauty of Barbeque: McDonald’s Brings Back the McRib

McDonald’s legendary sandwich turns 35 this year, and fans can use their phone to find it

Oak Brook, IL (RestaurantNews.com) The tasty fan favorite – the McRib – is back! The iconic McRib returns for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants.

The McRib’s most loyal fans will be able to quickly locate the sandwich with the official “McRib Finder app” for iOS and Android phones. Consumers can simply download the app and from there, find locations, swap McRib-themed stickers and plan McRib sandwich dates with their friends.

The McRib is made with 100 percent seasoned boneless pork, McDonald’s signature McRib sauce – a sweet, tangy, barbeque style sauce – and served with dill pickles and mild, fresh slivered onions on a toasted hoagie-style bun. Like all of McDonald’s national sandwiches, the bun for the McRib is now free of high-fructose corn syrup. The sandwich dates back 35 years ago and was inspired by McDonald’s first executive chef – it first appeared on the menu in Kansas City, Kansas.

“The McRib is truly an iconic sandwich and has been a fan favorite since its debut on the McDonald’s menu 35 years ago,” said McDonald’s Chef Chad Schafer. “Our customers are passionate and tell us they enjoy the sweetness of the barbeque sauce, which pairs perfectly with the hints of pickles and onions. It’s more than a sandwich, it’s a legend and has become an experience for so many to enjoy at McDonald’s.”

Fans were last able to order the beloved sandwich in December 2016. Customers can visit a participating U.S. restaurant location to enjoy McRib now, and new this year, you can have it delivered with McDelivery* on UberEATS.

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Nearly 90 percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. Customers can now log online for free at approximately 11,500 participating Wi-Fi enabled McDonald’s U.S. restaurants. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/McDonaldsUS/.

*To determine which McDonald’s locations in your area are participating in restaurant delivery, simply download the UberEATS app, input your delivery address, and you will see a list of participating McDonald’s restaurants in your area (if McDelivery on UberEATS is available in your area). Changing the delivery address will also change the available McDonald’s restaurants shown in the UberEATS app.

Contact:

Andrea Abate

McDonald’s USA

andrea.abate@us.mcd.com

630-623-3281