Beerhead Bar & Eatery's 1st Chicago location opens across from Wrigley Field on Friday 

It's never been especially hard to find a drink around Wrigley Field, but after Friday, beer drinkers really will have no excuse. That's when Beerhead Bar & Eatery makes its Chicago debut, opening with more than 400 different beers, including 50 rotating taps.

The bar and restaurant chain first opened in Vernon Hills in 2012 as The Beer Market. (The name was changed in 2017.) Since then, the concept has expanded to other suburbs of Chicago, while also branching out to Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan. This is its first venture in the city.

Beerhead is in the Addison & Clark complex, one of the new mega-projects that have sprouted up around Wrigley Field. It joins Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken, Lucky Strike Social, Shake Shack and Kilwins in the same building. Considering its location, you better believe the restaurant is decked out in baseball-themed decor, including tables made from old bleacher boards and what the restaurant refers to as "stadium themed bar tops."

If you're not so into beer, the restaurant also has an extensive liquor section and a food menu filled with salads, pizzas and sandwiches. Brunch will be available Saturday and Sundays.

It will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

3519 N. Clark St. Suite C-104, 773-234-9448, beerheadbar.com

