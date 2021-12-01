BeerBoard Report Highlights 2021 Thanksgiving Eve Trends

Leading technology company’s live, functional digital platform reveals drinks of choice the night before Turkey Day

Syracuse, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Some might think the biggest party night of the year is coming up at the end of the month … But little do they know – it just happened! And, BeerBoard has the breakdown of the glasses raised on the legendary drinking night – Thanksgiving Eve.

Today, the leader in technology and automated business intelligence for retailers, brewers and distributors announced its 2021 Thanksgiving Eve Report , unveiling the latest trends, growth and preferences in the LBW industry. While the night before Turkey Day isn’t an official holiday, alcohol sales increased by 69.2% nationally compared to the previous “regular Wednesday.”

This year, Thanksgiving Eve returned to its rightful throne as the biggest on-premise party night of the year. On-premise drink sales were up 79.7% compared to 2020 Thanksgiving Eve and even up 8.4% compared to 2019 Thanksgiving Eve. These bumps were even more significant in major cities such as Chicago, which saw a 143.6% increase over 2020, and New York, which saw a 97.7% increase over 2020. BeerBoard also analyzed its hometown of Syracuse, which saw an increase of 107.8% compared to 2020.

On the night before Thanksgiving, which is widely celebrated with hometown friends and long-lost high school classmates, Light Lager continued to hold a firm grip on beer drinkers across the nation as the first-choice beer, followed by Lagers, IPAs, Belgian and White Ales, and Stouts and Porters. The top brands poured on Thanksgiving Eve were Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Coors Light, Modelo Especial, Dos Equis, Blue Moon, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Stella Artois and Yuengling, respectively.

“Thanksgiving Eve might be the most underrated holiday of the year, yet it’s one the most popular nights to grab a beer and catch up with those you haven’t seen in a while,” said BeerBoard Founder and CEO Mark Young. “So, as a technology and insights leader for the liquor, beer and wine sectors, we leverage our revolutionary technology to ensure the industry is prepared for nights like these. By creating reports on beer consumption across major – or unrecognized – holidays, sporting events and pop-culture events in America, we help retailers, brewers and distributors make informed, data-driven decisions based on significant market trends.”

