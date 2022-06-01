BeerBoard Releases its 2022 Champions League Pour Report

Leader in technology for on-premise hospitality reveals uptick in beer volume, top brands and more insights from European soccer final

Syracuse, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) BeerBoard , the leader in technology and automated intelligence for the on-premise hospitality industry, today released its 2022 Champions League Pour Report, a review of insights and performance data for draft beer on a day when fans came together to watch the European soccer final contested between two giants of the sport – Liverpool and Real Madrid.

What Are We Looking At?

The Champions League is an annual season-long competition featuring top-division soccer (aka football) clubs from across Europe. The final is viewed, on average, by more than 350 million people globally, making it even bigger than the Super Bowl. As interest and viewership continues to grow in the United States, BeerBoard reviewed on-premise data for this year’s final (May 28) and compared it against the finals held in 2021 (May 29, 2021) and 2019 (June 1, 2019).

Volume Up for 2022 Final

Across the nation, on-premise volume for the Champions League final was up +8.2% when compared to 2021. When looking at 2019, this year’s volume was down a significant -23.2%. Taking a deeper look though, the 2019 final was contested on the Saturday following Memorial Day Weekend.

Cities Showing Support for “The Champions”

There are several noted soccer-centric cities across the country, and it showed during this year’s final. Volume in Los Angeles, a hot bed for Real Madrid fans, saw its volume grow +39.1% over the day of the 2021 final. NYC and Dallas, two soccer-mad cities, saw their volume grow +9.9% and +6.9%, respectively. Chicago, a large soccer market in the U.S., was surprisingly flat for the day when compared to 2021.

Brand Performance

Soccer fans are noted for their allegiance to specific brands and it had an impact at the taps. Michelob Ultra won the day on May 29 and moved up one spot from 2021 to claim the No. 1 spot among Top 10 brands poured. It was followed by 2. Bud Light; 3. Miller Lite; 4. Modelo Especial; 5. Dos Equis Especial; 6. Coors Light; 7. Blue Moon Belgian Lager; 8. Stella Artois; 9. Yuengling; and 10. Budweiser.

Dos Equis (No. 5) saw a nice jump this year, climbing two spots over its No. 7 ranking in 2021. Modelo Especial has also enjoyed significant growth over the past few years, climbing from No. 7 in 2019 to No. 4 in 2022. Yuengling (No. 9) moved up one spot over last year’s No. 10 position.

BeerBoard’s robust client list features high-profile independent groups and major chain operators across North America. Retailers include industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, WingHouse, Mellow Mushroom and TGI Fridays. BeerBoard also partners with major brewers including Molson Coors, Boston Beer, Constellation Brands, Lagunitas, Heineken, Diageo and Yuengling.

About BeerBoard

BeerBoard is the leading technology and Automated Intelligence company enabling the food & beverage industry to make business decisions about its complete bar business. It manages over $1 billion in bar sales and 55,000 products through its industry-leading solution. The company’s patented digital platform captures, analyzes, and reports real-time data related to bar performance, brand insights, ordering and inventory. Built for retailers, brewers and distributors, the versatile platform is easily operated from a single dashboard, and it has streamlined operations and increased top and bottom-line revenue all over the United States. Find out more about how BeerBoard is changing the bar industry through data-based business decisions at beerboard.com .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from BeerBoard

The post BeerBoard Releases its 2022 Champions League Pour Report first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.