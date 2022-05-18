BeerBoard Names Josh Solomon Vice President of Channel Partnerships

Longtime company executive takes on new role to advance partnerships and new business opportunities

Syracuse, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) BeerBoard – the leader in technology and automated business intelligence for the on-premise retail industry – today announced that Josh Solomon has been named the company’s vice president of channel partnerships.

Solomon has spent the last 16-plus years in various positions with the company, including sales, client relationship management, client support and service and product validation/R&D. Most recently, Solomon focused his efforts to support BeerBoard’s National Accounts Division for concepts such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Twin Peaks, Main Event, World of Beer, TGI Fridays, American Social, Abby’s, Grub Burger Bar (now Hopdoddy Burger Bar), FAT Brands, Reach Restaurant Group and Smokey Bones, among others.

Working closely with BeerBoard’s retail client-partners, Solomon has helped them realize the benefits of BeerBoard’s full technology stack, with an emphasis on automated ordering, automated inventory and industry insights/data.

“With the national rollout of SmartOrders and the integrations with scores of industry partners, we now need to dedicate a person to manage the success of our fast-growing Channel Partnership Network,” said John Boyle, BeerBoard’s Senior Vice President of Business Development. “With his industry knowledge and vast relationships, Josh is the right person to step into this role and drive the growth of our channel partnerships.”

“BeerBoard’s proven track record of success, coupled with our strong retail, brewer and distributor relationships, it is the right time to branch out to other industry providers and stakeholders to promote mutual benefits to the industry as a whole,” Solomon said. “We are excited to continue our next phase of growth through the expansion of current relationships and formation of new industry partners.”

BeerBoard’s robust client list features high-profile independent groups and major chain operators across North America. Retailers include industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, WingHouse, Mellow Mushroom and TGI Fridays. BeerBoard also partners with major brewers including Molson Coors, Boston Beer, Constellation Brands, Lagunitas, Heineken, Diageo and Yuengling.

About BeerBoard

BeerBoard is the leading technology and Automated Intelligence company enabling the food & beverage industry to make business decisions about its complete bar business. It manages over $1 billion in bar sales and 55,000 products through its industry-leading solution. The company’s patented digital platform captures, analyzes, and reports real-time data related to bar performance, brand insights, ordering and inventory. Built for retailers, brewers and distributors, the versatile platform is easily operated from a single dashboard, and it has streamlined operations and increased top and bottom-line revenue all over the United States. Find out more about how BeerBoard is changing the bar industry through data-based business decisions at beerboard.com .

