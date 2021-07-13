BeerBoard Names Jim Randall as Vice President of Strategic Development

Longtime industry executive joins leading technology company to advance capabilities in strategy, market intelligence and more

Syracuse, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) BeerBoard – a leader in technology and automated business intelligence for the on-premise retail industry – today announced it has named Jim Randall as the company’s vice president of strategic development.

Randall joins BeerBoard from Lagunitas Brewing Company, which is owned by international brewer Heineken. Working at Lagunitas for almost nine years, Randall served in roles with growing responsibility throughout his tenure. Most recently, he was head of national accounts while previously serving as both vice president of on-premise and director of on-premise national accounts. Prior to Lagunitas, Randall was a sales specialist for both Windy City Distributing and Louis Glunz Beer Inc., both located in Chicago.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim Randall to the BeerBoard team,” said BeerBoard Founder and CEO Mark Young. “He will bring a strong industry perspective and a relentless focus on driving our strategic relationships and development. His multifaceted background – at the intersection of retailers, brewers and distributors – is the perfect match for our company. Jim will be instrumental in helping us grow our cutting-edge technology across the industry.”

After almost 15 years of experience, Randall is a respected leader within the industry. With a detailed perspective of on-premise business, he sees the major need to implement technology and automated business intelligence to drive efficiencies and sales. As vice president of strategic development, Randall will strengthen BeerBoard’s capabilities in strategy, market intelligence and go-to-market planning and execution. He will also be responsible for creating and managing tactical partnerships among the three industry verticals – retailers, suppliers and distribution.

“As a longtime fan of BeerBoard and its technology, I am thrilled to join this team,” Randall said. “Through an enhanced focus on our customers and strategic relationships, we can help retailers, brewers and distributors embrace BeerBoard’s technology and revenue-driving solutions, leading the industry into the next generation of business.”

BeerBoard’s robust client list features high-profile independent groups and major chain operators across North America. Retailers include industry leaders, like Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Mellow Mushroom, Twin Peaks, WingHouse, Winking Lizard and Wild Wing Cafe. BeerBoard also partners with major brewers, including Anheuser-Busch, Diageo, Heineken, Lagunitas, New Belgium, Pabst, Shiner, Stone and Yuengling. To learn more about BeerBoard, visit www.beerboard.com .

About BeerBoard

BeerBoard is the leading technology company enabling the on-premise retail industry to make data-driven decisions about its complete bar business. It manages over $1 billion in bar sales and 55,000 products through its industry-leading solution. The company’s patented digital platform captures, analyzes and reports real-time data related to bar performance, brand insights and inventory. Built for retailers, brewers and distributors, the versatile platform is easily operated from a single dashboard, and it has streamlined operations and increased top and bottom line revenue all over the United States. Find out more about how BeerBoard is changing the bar industry through data-based business decisions at beerboard.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post BeerBoard Names Jim Randall as Vice President of Strategic Development first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.