BeerBoard Names Champion PR Agency of Record

Leading technology company selects PR & Digital Media agency to help drive brand awareness with local, national and trade media coverage

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) BeerBoard – a leader in technology and automated business intelligence for the on-premise retail industry – today announced the engagement of Champion as its Public Relations Agency of Record.

Champion is tasked with pitching compelling brand narratives that generate positive local, national and trade media coverage with the ultimate goal of positioning BeerBoard as an emerging company in the Hospitality Tech industry.

“BeerBoard is proud to partner with Champion as our Public Relations Agency of Record,” said BeerBoard Communications Director JC Whipple. “As a leading technology company within the restaurant arena, we were seeking a partner in the same space which could amplify our brand, and Champion came highly recommended. They have very strong leadership and the agency is well-known and respected for its expertise and relationships across the industry. We look forward to a rewarding, long-lasting relationship with the entire Champion team.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest and most acclaimed PR and digital media agencies in the foodservice space, representing such blue-chip national brands as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Dog Haus, Fazoli’s, On The Border, SPB Hospitality and Twin Peaks. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, automotive, consumer products, real estate and not-for-profits.

“BeerBoard offers cutting-edge technology that is delivering bottom-line benefits to dozens of high-profile hospitality brands,” said Champion Founder Ladd Biro. “We’re thrilled to spread their message through our media channels and we look forward to introducing them to our restaurant partners that serve alcohol. The BeerBoard team is raising the bar in the technology space, and we are very proud to champion their patented digital platform.”

For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .

About BeerBoard

BeerBoard is the leading technology company enabling the on-premise retail industry to make data-driven decisions about its complete bar business. It manages over $1 billion in bar sales and 55,000 products through its industry-leading solution. The company’s patented digital platform captures, analyzes and reports real-time data related to bar performance, brand insights, ordering and inventory. Built for retailers, brewers and distributors, the versatile platform is easily operated from a single dashboard, and it has streamlined operations and increased top and bottom line revenue all over the United States. Find out more about how BeerBoard is changing the bar industry through data-based business decisions at beerboard.com .

