BeerBoard Drafts 2022 NFL Opening Weekend Pour Report

Syracuse, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) After record-breaking heat and the sports-less dog days of summer, football fans across the country were finally able to return to stadiums, restaurants, bars and watch parties to cheer, jeer and — no matter what — drink beer.

Today, BeerBoard – a leader in technology and automated business intelligence for retailers, brewers and distributors – released its 2022 NFL Opening Weekend Pour Report, detailing beer consumption across the country from Sept. 8-11.

Nationwide, beer consumption was up 21% from Thursday to Sunday when compared to the 2021 NFL opening weekend as sales continue to correct towards 2019 numbers. America’s most popular style was Light Lager and Michelob Ultra leapfrogged Bud Light as the top brand poured, leading with an 11.3% share. The top three states hitting the highest overall pour volumes for the weekend were once again California, Florida and Texas.

Other key data findings of the report include pour volume for the highly anticipated match-up between the reigning world champions, the Los Angeles Rams, and the preseason Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. Coming off a long offseason of celebrations, beer volume in Los Angeles on Thursday was down 11% when compared to its previous season opener. However, the Bills Mafia was in full force as Buffalo saw an astonishing increase of 378% compared to the team’s season opener last year.

“Whether they’re cheering on a heroic comeback or suffering through a devastating loss, football fans watch the action while enjoying a beer,” said BeerBoard Founder and CEO Mark Young. “It’s important for retailers and suppliers to have insight on brand and style movement. By creating and distributing these types of reports, in addition to our real-time data, BeerBoard equips our clients to increase their bottom line and maximize revenue through our digitized alcohol management solutions.”

