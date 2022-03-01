BeerBoard Announces Collaboration with Reyes Beer Division to Digitize Ordering for the On-Premise

Syracuse, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) BeerBoard , the leader in technology and automated intelligence for the on-premise hospitality industry, announced today that Florida Distributing Company (FDC), which is part of Reyes Beer Division, has expanded its use of BeerBoard technology to now integrate SmartOrders into its Orlando operations.



BeerBoard has focused 15-plus years on delivering technology to make alcohol management more efficient and profitable. The BeerBoard platform provides centralized ordering, menu automation and actionable insights for the entire bar. Retailers partner directly with BeerBoard to realize a significant return on their investment by reducing manual labor and improving efficiency, accuracy and the guest experience.

SmartOrders, just one component of BeerBoard’s full end-to-end technology, digitizes many of the interactions between retailers, distributors and suppliers. Retailers place orders to each of their alcohol distributors directly through one dedicated portal. They benefit from a consolidated ordering solution for beer, liquor and wine, and also automation and intelligence insights to improve overall operations. The solution maintains perpetual inventories and provides recommended orders (brands and quantities) based on real-time sales and pours. All invoicing is digitized, thereby eliminating manual entry and management of inventory.

“Reyes Beer Division is an industry leader in brand building, distribution and adopting technology. We are thrilled to work with RBD and expand use of the industry’s best three-tier compliant technology, starting with their operations in Orlando, FL,” said Mark Young, Founder and CEO of BeerBoard. “Reyes Beer Division recognizes the value of BeerBoard’s agnostic platform and approach to support the entire eco-system in a three-tier compliant manner. FDC’s adoption of SmartOrders is a signal that implementing the right technology can lead to improved customer service, efficiency and revenue.”

Reyes Beer Division (RBD) delivers over 260 million cases annually to more than 100,000 retail accounts across the nation. It is now utilizing SmartOrders technology to digitize its interactions with retailers on the BeerBoard platform across several locations.

BeerBoard’s robust client list features high-profile independent groups and major chain operators across North America. Retailers include industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, WingHouse, Mellow Mushroom and TGI Fridays. Beer-Board also partners with major brewers including AB InBev, Boston Beer, Constellation Brands, Lagunitas, Heineken, Diageo and Yuengling.



About BeerBoard

BeerBoard is the leading technology and Automated Intelligence company enabling the food & beverage industry to make business decisions about its complete bar business. It manages over $1 billion in bar sales and 55,000 products through its industry-leading solution. The company’s patented digital platform captures, analyzes, and reports real-time data related to bar performance, brand insights, ordering and inventory. Built for retailers, brewers and distributors, the versatile platform is easily operated from a single dashboard, and it has streamlined operations and increased top and bottom-line revenue all over the United States. Find out more about how BeerBoard is changing the bar industry through data-based business decisions at beerboard.com .

