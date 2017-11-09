Beer Week is driving Jill Davidson crazy, and she loves it

Driven to Drink

Jill Davidson is western regional sales representative for Pizza Port; president of the San Diego Brewers Guild; and head honcho for San Diego Beer Week, which began last Friday and continues through Sunday.

It's enough to drive her to drink. For which she's so, so grateful.

Q. Are you swamped with SDBW duties? Or is being Guild president like being the prince of Monaco - you have a sweet title without having to do much heavy lifting?

A. I'm on the San Diego Beer Week committee so SDBW is on the brain year-round. We work with several organizations to ensure the success of the week and we consistently dialogue, make presentations and attend planning meetings. Thankfully, we also have a Guild Fest committee that focuses on producing the event.

Q. OK, so there is some heavy lifting. What's the heaviest?

A. Juggling meetings and consistently developing ways to keep the week new, fresh, and exciting!

Q. What's your favorite SDBW memory?

A. It's a toss-up between my first VIP brewers reception at Guild Fest and my first Battle of the Guilds. The former is such a magical, intimate experience with all of our amazing breweries. The latter is a chance to mingle with our friends from guilds around the state in a friendly competition. In both situations, there's lots of great beer and camaraderie.

Q. What are you looking forward this year?

A. This is the 20th anniversary of the San Diego Brewers Guild, so we brewed our first SDBG collaboration beer for Beer Week. We have also partnered with Karl Strauss on their inaugural Collabapalooza Festival, this Saturday, which will celebrate San Diego's collaborative spirit among independent breweries.

Q. Beer Week always starts on a Friday morning. Beer breakfasts: great idea or recipe for workplace disaster?

A. I think beer is a great idea any time of day as long as you plan accordingly and responsibly. I personally love beer at brunch, specifically if it includes delicious and inventive food pairings. I also see the first Friday of November as an official San Diego holiday, so this seems like as great a day as any to use vacation time!

Best of the Week, Local

Beer Week's final four days have too many great events to single out one as "the best." Still, tonight's gathering of local female brewers at Small Bar should be special. Raise a toast to Karen Barnett, owner of this landmark tavern at 4628 Park Blvd., San Diego.

Kings of Beer

AleSmith introduced Sublime (5.2 percent alcohol by volume) this spring to mark the 25th anniversary of "40 Oz. to Freedom," an album from a SoCal band, Sublime.

The link between this ska punk group and this Mexican-style Vienna lager is less than obvious. (A press release stressed a shared sense of "quality and authenticity." Um, OK.) Still, that's a quibble. Sublime, the beer, combines a top-shelf Vienna lager's qualities - clean profile, lightly toasted malts, smooth finish - with a craft beer sensibility adding body and bolder flavors.

Sublime is this week's King, dethroning The Tattered Prince (7.3 percent alcohol by volume), a spiced saison from Anaheim's Bottle Logic. Both beers please the palate and the eye - the Prince's label looks like a poster for a 1940s film noir, while Sublime's sunburst motif resembles a poster advertising a concert at the Casbah.

From the Beer Crime Blotter

Jeremy J. Van Ert has been charged with retail theft, but what jury of his peers would convict him?

Just before midnight on Oct. 24, Van Ert entered the walk-in beer cooler of a convenience store in Marshfield, Wis. At the stroke of 12, the staff closed the store, accidentally leaving behind this shopper.

Rather than call for help, Van Ert settled in for the night - with an 19-ounce Icehouse lager and three cans of Four Loko, a high-alcohol (14 percent) malt beverage.

When the store reopened at 6 a.m., Van Ert departed in haste, allegedly knocking down and damaging three 30-packs of Busch Bavarian.

"We never had somebody accidentally locked in a place and not make any attempt to be rescued or get out because they're satisfied with the circumstances," Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza told the Washington Post.

"He just decided to run it out for the night. It had everything that he needed."

