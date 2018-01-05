Beer Temple celebrates 5th anniversary with $5 pours of rare kegs Saturday

Five-dollar beers usually aren’t anything to be excited about, but they are at a wildly ambitious bar such as The Beer Temple.

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, The Beer Temple is pricing all draft beers at $5 each for five hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

(Disclaimer: I am a frequent guest on The Beer Temple Insiders Roundtable radio show and podcast, including the episode recorded this week.)

Saturday’s menu will include a dozen or so kegs you’re unlikely to see anywhere else, including the debut of Tart & Tangy (a new tart hazy IPA from local Marz Community Brewing), Boxer’s Revenge (a farmhouse ale from Austin, Texas’ Jester King Brewing) and Barrel-Aged Anagram, a blueberry cheesecake stout from Sweden’s Omnipollo.

All of those beers — among several others at the event — would usually be priced closer to $9 to $12 per pour. Beer Temple founder Chris Quinn said the keg of Barrel-Aged Anagram “might be the only one in the nation.”

The Beer Temple opened as a bottle shop five years ago and added a bar to the operation last summer.

“If we priced our beer like this every day, we’d go out of business,” Quinn said. “But every time our anniversary comes around, I’m reminded of the people who keep us open the other 364 days of the year, and I want to say ‘thank you’ to them.”

Should $5 be too rich for your blood, good news: There will also be $4 pints of Three Floyds’ Alpha King.

More information is available at The Beer Temple’s Facebook page.

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

