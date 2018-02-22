Beer to the Rescue — this time with more causes and more breweries

Beer To the Rescue, Version 4.0

For the fourth straight year, it’s Beer to the Rescue. This year, though, the annual fundraiser has more supporters and more causes.

When it was founded in 2015 by Brandon Hernández, now Societe Brewing’s chief marketing officer, Beer to the Rescue was devoted to raising money entirely for the Lupus Foundation of Southern California. While Rescue is still dedicated to fighting that autoimmune disease, this year’s campaign will benefit numerous other causes. These include:

The Beer for Boobs Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Team.

The Challenged Athletes Foundation.

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

One More Wave, which helps wounded and disabled veterans surf.

Rescue fundraisers are scheduled between now and Dec. 8. The next event is Saturday, when Benchmark Brewing will release its Hildegard Triple IPA at the brewery, 6190 Fairmount Ave., Suite G, in San Diego’s Grantville district.

This year’s campaign is supported by a record 42 county breweries, ranging from big players (Ballast Point, Stone) to little upstarts (Indian Joe, Savagewood). A complete schedule of Rescue parties can be found at beertotherescue.org/#events.

Dublin Bound?

If your travels are taking you to Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day, there’s a great chance you’ll head to St. James’s Gate, Ushers, Dublin.

That’s the address of the nation’s top tourist attraction, the Guinness Storehouse.

“We had 1.7 million visitors last year,” said Colette Coughlan, the site’s brand manager, ‘and 28 percent came from the United States.”

This year, Guinness will kick off its four-day St. Patrick’s celebrations on Thursday, March 15. The seven-floor store house, a combination brewery/museum/restaurant/bar will offer a range of beer-and-food pairing stations; classes on how to deliver the stout’s “perfect pour” and demonstrations on how the beer is made. Even if you’re not a fan of the inky black beverage that’s has been brewed here since 1759, Coughlan recommends a trip to the seventh floor Gravity Bar.

“You have 360-degree views of Dublin,” she said. “That’s really the jewel in our crown.”

For this brewery, March 17 is annual bonanza. Worldwide, about 13 million pints of Guinness will be poured that day.

Can’t make it to Ireland? Go to social media and post a photo of yourself wearing Guinness foam on your upper lip, and use the #StacheForCharity hashtag. For every post, the brewery will contribute $1 to its charitable “Guinness Gives Back Fund.”

Flock o’ Anniversaries

San Diego’s Blind Lady Ale House, 3416 Adams Ave., is taking its ninth anniversary party to the streets. On Sunday, civic-minded beer fans will meet at the bar and then walk to Home Brewing, 2903 El Cajon Blvd., picking up trash along the route. Trash pickers, buckets and bags will be provided.

On Saturday, Resident Brewing will mark its second anniversary by releasing bottles of an anniversary ale and tapping two versions of its Saison Prestige — the original and a nectarine variant. Resident is downtown,. 1065 4th Ave.

Kings of Beer

Before delving into Session EZ IPA (4.8 percent alcohol by volume), allow me to invoke the Arthur Axiom. I was whining about another beer once when Tomme Arthur, co-founder and director of brewing operations at San Marcos’ The Lost Abbey, stopped me with a simple question.

How does this beer compare to others in its category?

In other words, my guru instructed, compare pilsners to pilsners, stouts to stouts and — ahem — session IPAs to other session IPAs. Session EZ IPA may have a wispy body. but that’s common among “session” beers, which usually have less than 5 percent alcohol.

Within this category, EZ is pretty wonderful. There are fresh grapefruit and orange flavors; fresh-baked malts; and a clean finish. Nimble and quaffable, EZ is this week’s King.

Part of the Session series from Oregon’s Full Sail, EZ overthrows last week’s King, Coffee Porter (6.4 percent) from San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing. Let’s just say we’re raising the Anchor and setting Sail.

Good Scouts

My favorite cookies-and-beer event — Cookies on Tap — returns Friday through Sunday. AleSmith, Mike Hess and Stone breweries are pairing their beers with the appropriate Girl Scout cookies (Thin Mints with Mike Hess Steel Beach Lager, for instance).

For a complete schedule, go to sdgirlscouts.org/en/events/event-list/cookies-on-tap.html. Also, Girl Scout alumnae are invited to a Cookies on Tap party Friday, 4:30 to 9 p.m., at AleSmith, 9990 AleSmith Court, San Diego.

Did You Know…

You may be able to win a bar bet by quizzing your fellow tipplers about where the first recorded St. Patrick’s Day parade was held. The answer? New York City in 1762. San Diego’s 38th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade — the largest west of the Mississippi — steps off at 10:30 a.m. March 17 from Fifth Avenue and Laurel Street.

