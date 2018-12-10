Beer of the Month: Surly Abrasive a double IPA that embraces fruitiness but retains bitterness

The beer: Abrasive (Surly Brewing, Minneapolis), a double IPA

The back story: In a world rife with double IPAs, Surly makes a bold claim with Abrasive - it was Minnesota's very first double IPA. Released in 2008 as 16 Grit, Surly changed the name when the beer was canned for the first time, in 2010. Though the name was a reference to the former abrasives factory in which Surly's original brewery was housed, it was apropos for a beer-drinking public still adjusting to intense bitterness in its beer. These days, as IPAs trend toward increased easy-drinking character evermore reminiscent of fruit juice, Abrasive remains a glorious throwback, maintaining defiant bitterness amid the lush tropical fruitiness from the Citra hops employed. Surly calls Abrasive one of the best double IPAs in America, and guess what? It's a reasonable boast.

What Surly head brewer Ben Smith says: "When we first made Abrasive at our original brewery, our founder, Omar (Ansari), would be filling growlers for people. I wasn't working at Surly yet - I was working in marketing and home brewing - and I remember riding my bike out there as a Surly fan and being really impressed by that beer. There was nothing like it at the time, at that level of bitterness. It was a beer people were seeking out and talking about.

"Other than the name, it hasn't changed that much. The malt bill hasn't changed; it's a huge malt bill, complemented by a lot of malted oats that give a unique mouthfeel. We haven't changed the bittering. And it's always been all Citra hops. Now Citra is very popular, but at the time not a lot of breweries were using Citra. It's a hop that's great on its own or great in a blend. My favorite component is a pineapple note, and on top of that, tropical papaya and mango. I really like the way it works for a big double IPA like Abrasive. It's a nice, well-rounded hop.

"The main difference in Abrasive now from before is the dry hopping; three or four years ago, we started double dry hopping Abrasive rather than just dry hopping it once. We had started doing that with another IPA, Todd the Axe Man, and enjoyed the character. You get even more of the pineapple-papaya and little bit of spicy notes. It's a little bit cleaner, too, not as grassy or vegetal. You learn as you grow as a brewer, and we learned that dry hopping the beer twice gives you a big bang - a huge bouquet of hops to balance the huge bitter charge upfront.

"Last year, we made Abrasive in one big batch at our newer production brewery. This year, we're making it in multiple batches at our original, smaller brewery. We're doing similar volume this year, just breaking it up into smaller batches to keep it freshest. The beer was fine last year, but I think it serves it better to do several smaller batches. It's better for the beer and better consumer experience."

Alcohol: 9.2 percent

Find it: Available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans through January.

