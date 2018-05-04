Beer of the Month: Orange Sunshine an ideal summer sipper rife with complexity

The beer: Orange Sunshine, Illuminated Brew Works (Chicago)

What it is: The first canned beer from tiny Illuminated Brew Works, which has quietly labored on the Near West Side since 2014. IBW calls Orange Sunshine a “citrus saison” — a well-hopped ale featuring orange and lemon zest and farmhouse yeast. It was the brewery’s first commercial release when it started up four years ago.

In the can: Earthy and dry upfront, Orange Sunshine segues into a mingling of fruity hop notes — think orange and grapefruit — and lush bubble gum character from the farmhouse yeast. The result is a weighty, refreshing beer that lands with a bitter zip, due to both the hops and fruit zest. (IBW founder Brian Buckman said he aims to make the next batch, which will arrive in mid-May, a bit less bitter while showing “more rounded hop presence and more notable citrus aromatics.”) Loose carbonation lets the flavors shine through in an ideal summer sipper rife with complexity.

Alcohol: 5.4 percent

Find it: Available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans through September. Through May, it will be a $4 special at Logan Arcade and on tap at Parachute restaurant.

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

52 excellent beers: Our favorite IPAs, lagers, stouts, porters, session beers and more »

Transient Artisan Ales the star in southwest Michigan's best little beer town »

Craft beer industry sees record openings — and closings — in 2017 »