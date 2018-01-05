Beer of the Month: Iowa-made Pseudo Sue now on Chicago shelves

The beer: Pseudo Sue Pale Ale, Toppling Goliath Brewing (Decorah, Iowa). If the T. rex on the can looks familiar, it should — that's Chicago's beloved Sue, who stands proudly at the Field Museum.

What it is: A modern legend. The northeast Iowa brewery came on big after its 2009 debut, thanks mostly to a deft touch with hop-forward beers. Among them was Pseudo Sue, the company’s flagship, which finally reached Chicago distribution a year ago. But it came with an asterisk — it was made by Brew Hub, a large-scale contract brewery in Florida; Toppling Goliath just couldn’t make enough in Iowa to keep up with demand. The November launch of a new Toppling Goliath production brewery just outside Decorah, however, means Chicago’s flow of Pseudo Sue now comes from the source itself. Look no farther than five additional words on Pseudo Sue’s packaging: “Brewed in beautiful Decorah, Iowa.”

In the can: This updated version of Pseudo Sue is far hazier than what’s been in the market, though brewery co-founder Clark Lewey said the beer will eventually become “medium hazy” as Toppling Goliath masters its new 100-barrel brewing system. What won’t change much, however, are the aroma and flavor. Pseudo Sue features just one type of hops, the tropical fruit-forward Citra, and, hoo boy, does it deliver. The aroma is a ripe, gorgeous fruit stand, rife with notes of papaya, pineapple, mango, apricot and grapefruit. Pseudo Sue is bright and effervescent up front before giving way to that wave of fruitiness and then landing with a spry, dry bitterness. The result is a robust, balanced and fruity pale ale — straight out of Iowa.

Alcohol: 6.2 percent

Find it: Available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans at better beer stores.

