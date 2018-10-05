Beer of the Month: Hop Bullet explodes with hop flavors yet steers clear of current trends

The beer: Hop Bullet Double IPA (Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, Calif., and Miller River, N.C.)

What it is: A double IPA packed with hops and lupulin powder (“pure, concentrated hop flavor,” Sierra Nevada says) to “emphasize the intense pine and citrus flavors of classic West Coast hops.” Hop Bullet was introduced last year as a spring seasonal in bottles, but it sold so well — it was the brewery’s fastest-selling spring or fall seasonal in five years — that the beer was shifted to full-time production in cans. They hit the market last month.

In the can: There’s no mistaking the hops at work here. Hop Bullet explodes with notes of mango and grapefruit; it’s so fruit-forward, it even veers toward light honey or cotton candy character. In that way, Hop Bullet is very much a contemporary double IPA. Yet it also runs counter to current trends by not only being fairly clear in the glass, but also by showcasing a welcome balance of earthy pine. Hop Bullet begins boldly fruity, transitions to moderate bitterness, then finishes with a long tongue-coating walk-off that splits the difference between the fruit and the pine.

Alcohol: 8 percent

Find it: Available year-round in six- and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans.

