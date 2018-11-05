Beer of the month: Off Color's Scurry plays 'an aromatic trick on your palate'

The beer: Scurry (Off Color Brewing, Chicago), a dark ale made with honey, oats and molasses.

The back story: When Off Color launched in 2013, it did so with two wildly out-of-the-box ales with German roots: Troublesome, a tart, briny gose, and Scurry, which was dark and easy-drinking. The beers were daring introductions at a time that most breweries were churning out the latest India pale ale. But Off Color has always followed its own unique whims. While Troublesome has become a core piece of the Off Color portfolio, Scurry only resonated as a niche favorite. In February 2017, Off Color retired Scurry as a year-round brew. The beer was reintroduced the following October as an annual fall release and returned again in its limited capacity last week.

What Off Color co-founder/brewer John Laffler says: “We love Scurry; it’s one of the most popular beers for the people who work at the brewery. I don’t drink at home, but I always bring Scurry home with me. It’s a beer I can drink a half-liter of very, very happily. It was very difficult for us to decide not to make it year-round anymore, but you have to adjust to what people are buying, or else you have old beer that dies on the shelf. This is the right time of year for it: It’s getting a little cold, and people are starting to ask for dark beers.

“Scurry is a dunkel kottbusser — basically a dark, German-style ale made with molasses, oats and honey. It’s an interesting throwback beer, though not popular at all in Germany; the guys who just make pilsner have never heard of it. It’s fun to make new stuff, but sometimes it’s interesting to look back. Randy Mosher’s book, ‘Radical Brewing,’ was the first time I heard of the style. A few months after we opened the brewery, Randy was drinking one, and he asked, ‘How did you hear about this style of beer?’ I was like, ‘Randy, it was your book!’ I thought it sounded interesting and would be something people would want to drink, so we tried it.

“We brewed three or four iterations before we hit it. Scurry is made with honey from the Michigan thumb, at Windmill Hill Farm. We’re trying to create the perception of sweetness in a very dry beer; a beer with honey sounds sweet, but when you measure the sweetness, it’s very, very low. Honey and molasses play an aromatic trick on your palate, making you think the beer is going to be sweet, but the honey and molasses almost completely ferment out. The oats make it smoother and more round and viscous and give it better mouthfeel. What you’re left with is thick and almost oatmeal cookielike, but without being too sweet — because then you couldn’t drink too much of it.”

Alcohol: 5.3 percent

Find it: Scurry is available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles at better beer stores and in bottles and on tap at the Off Color taproom (1460 N. Kingsbury St.) through the end of the year.

