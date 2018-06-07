Beer of the Month: A classic hefeweizen straight out of Germany

The beer: Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier, Weihenstephan (Freising, Germany)

What it is: Among the world's most iconic hefeweizens - if not the most iconic of them all - from what claims to be "the world's oldest brewery." (Says so right there on the label!) Hefeweizen has, sadly, fallen into a bit of modern consumer malaise in the United States, but the southern Germany-style wheat beer is a gem when done well. Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier is as classic as they come.

In the bottle: Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier is complicated yet approachable, fascinating but not showy. It amounts to a complicated mingling of earthy character (yeast, hay, bread) and rich notes of banana and bubblegum with faint clove overtones. All are classic of a hefeweizen, but here they are flawlessly entwined. Perhaps the key to Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier is the finish: fairly light and refreshing, with even a bit of crispness that keeps such a layered and interesting beer eminently drinkable.

Alcohol: 5.4 percent

Find it: Available in 500-milliliter bottles at better beer stores year-round.

