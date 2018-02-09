Beer of the Month: Cat Spit Stout is luxurious winter beer

The beer: Cat Spit Stout, 2nd Shift Brewing (St. Louis)

What it is: 2nd Shift, which emerged from St. Louis’ fertile craft beer scene in 2010 but only began distribution in Chicago in August, claims to make “the best freakin beer in the world.” While that’s a mighty boast, Cat Spit Stout is indeed a phenomenally smooth and silky oatmeal milk stout — pure splendor for the depth of winter.

In the can: Decadent sweetness. But while many stouts these days skew all the way into liquid dessert territory, Cat Spit is a sweet, pitch-black stout that’s beautifully harmonious, driven by notes of milk chocolate, roasty coffee, a touch of blueberry fruitiness and caramel. The caramel overtones are particularly robust, presumably from the lactose that makes this a milk stout. However Cat Spit never tips into cloying sweetness. It’s luxurious, yes, but remains grounded as a hearty stout perfect with a meal, or on its own while watching the snow fall.

Alcohol: 7 percent

Find it: Cat Spit Stout is a seasonal release available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans into March. A fresh round just reached Chicago.

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com



Twitter @hopnotes

January's Beer of the Month: Pseudo Sue »

Eris Brewery now open, with rare combination of beer and cider »

Cigar City, the renowned Florida beer, headed to Chicago »