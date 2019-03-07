Beer of the month: Amid trends and experiments, Samuel Smith's Nut Brown Ale remains timeless

The beer: Samuel Smith’s Nut Brown Ale (Samuel Smith Old Brewery, Tadcaster, U.K.)

The back story: When Seattle-based importer Merchant du Vin began bringing some of the world’s finest beer to the United States in 1978, one of the first breweries it took up was the legendary Samuel Smith. Founded in 1758, “The Old Brewery at Tadcaster” is in its fifth generation of Smith family ownership and continues to cling to tradition: drawing water from its 261-year-old well, fermenting beer in open-top stone squares and relying on its proprietary ale yeast that dates to the early 1900s. The brewery also largely sticks to classic beer styles, including its Nut Brown Ale (which, no, does not include nuts in the recipe). Be sure not to drink it too cold — about 48 degrees is ideal — so that Nut Brown’s malt-forward nuances emerge. Nut Brown is newly available in 440-milliliter (almost 15 ounces) cans that are available only in the U.S.

What Samuel Smith head brewer Gavin Scoreby says: “Brown ale is a specialty to the north of England, which is where Tadcaster is. The conditions of the water there are perfect for brown ale. You cannot emulate it. We sunk a well in 1758, and the water is perfect for ales because of the high mineral content. For our lagers, we do reverse osmosis to get a more neutral flavor from the water. For the ales, we leave it as it is.

“Ours is a very classic version of brown ale: well-balanced and malty. It’s what northern ale is: nutty in the background and not super bitter. We use English hops, which is the earthier side of the hops — the piney side as opposed to the fruitier side. It’s well-balanced; it needs to be balanced. There’s not one aspect that punches you in the face. It’s a good everyday beer, a good traditional beer. It’s got characteristics of fruitiness, walnut and hazelnut — that all comes through, but it’s not in your face.

“Sales of Nut Brown have been dropping off in the U.S., and it’s frustrating to me that’s it’s slowed down. The trend of beer is toward IPAs, and in my opinion, things are getting ridiculous, like the milkshake IPA. We’re about quality — if it’s not right, it goes down the drain — and we’re not going to change. We’re not going to appear with an IPA.

“When we started coming to the U.S., there were 70 breweries. Now we’re competing with 7,000. I was at a bar last night in Chicago with lots of young people in there. No one came and asked for a good brown ale; it was “What IPA can you recommend?” The barman could speak all day long about the IPAs and the hop varieties. And 50 percent of the beers on draft were IPAs.

“I don’t want to put any brewery or styles down, but we’ve got these quality beers, and people are drinking cloudy or milkshake IPAs. The younger generation needs to experience what their parents experienced. I was in Seattle last year and talking with a bartender in his early 20s who knew all about Nut Brown. He said it’s what he treats himself to on special occasions. That’s the generation I would like to discover it again, to step back and see where it all started. The newer generation isn’t interested in brown ales or porters — and it should be.”

Alcohol: 5 percent

Find it: Available in four-packs of bottles and cans at better beer stores, and at the legendary Carson’s ribs restaurant (465 E. Illinois St.).

