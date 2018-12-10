Beer for the holidays: 5 gift-buying tips

It’s the season of giving. For me, it’s also the season of giving craft beer.

And if I’m lucky, the bottle shop might be handing out samples while I’m checking out the merchandise. Christmas miracles like this restore my hope for the holidays!

If you’re planning to pick up special flavors for the craft beer lover on your list, or you’re hoping to turn a buddy onto a new taste, there are few things you should know.

I’ve consulted bottle shop owners and Lehigh Valley beer makers to get a few pointers. So if you’re new to the craft beer scene or you’re just checking your list twice, here are five gift-giving tips:

1. Consider your taster’s preferences

Before grabbing that big bottle with the elf label, consider your audience and think about what beer styles they enjoy. Do they go for higher alcohol beers, citrusy IPAs, traditional lagers or low-alcohol beers?

While you might love that hearty barley wine, not everyone enjoys a boozy beer. It’s probably best to stick with a style most certain to please your audience’s taste buds. There are plenty of options in every style.

If you insist on going out on a limb with a bolder beer style choice, consider a four pack of 12-ounce bottles. This way you can select three familiar beers and one wildcard.

2. Add some swag to that gift bag

Bottle shops and home brew stores are stocked with cool gear. A new tulip glass, a novelty mug or stein, a beer-themed T-shirt or handy bottle opener would pair nicely with that yummy flavor you’ve picked out. Just drop the extra goodies into a gift bag with the beer. Or hang the gift around the neck of the bottles, and decorate with a red bow.

3. Ask the bottle shop folks for guidance

This may seem obvious, but so many of us (especially guys) are often reluctant to ask for assistance, while pretending to know more than we do at the beer shop. Big mistake. Even if you know your stuff, the folks who manage the store know what’ what and where it’s kept.

It’s OK to ask questions or to seek recommendations. Don’t forget that other beer enthusiasts come in to share their knowledge with workers. It’s like a craft beer think tank in these places.

Be sure to ask store managers about new releases and specialty seasonals nestled away in the shop. There may be a few hidden treasures or deals around the corner.

4. Buy from Lehigh Valley brewers

Since this the Lehigh Valley Craft Beer column, and since our local brewers kick butt, I cannot stress this enough. Buying locally puts a personal geographical stamp on the gift and reinforces your community pride. You can get the national brands anywhere/anytime. Supporting our Valley brewers adds a personal touch.

If you are shopping at the tap room, consider cozying up with a small flight of beers to sample the flavors yourself. Then you can better pick out the perfect gift growler (64 ounce), howler (32 ounce) or crowler (32 ounce).

Before you leave the pub, be sure to note (and record) the name, style, ABV and character profile of the beer to share with the lucky gift recipient. Consider jotting down any additional details of the backstory of the beer on a card or gift tag to enhance the presentation.

5. Spend a little more

While you don’t have to break the bank with beer, often you get what you pay for. While dropping a few extra bucks does not guarantee satisfaction, the beer’s enhanced character usually runs parallel to the quality of the ingredients. That specialty six-pack of craft beer may contain as much as 65 cents worth of malt, 53 cents worth of hops and 13 cents worth of yeast. Additional processing/conditioning such as dry-hopping (the process of adding loads of hops to a beer after fermentation) or barrel-aging will raise the price — and the tasting experience.

Bonus gift idea

If you are looking for a different craft beer gift idea, Habitat For Humanity Lehigh Valley is selling $40 beer coupon gift books. The coupons let you drink beer at neighborhood breweries; the money helps pay for a new Lehigh Valley Habitat house under construction.

Each voucher is good for one beer, with conditions at each participating location. Gift books are available at:

Emmaus Run Inn: 322 Main St.

Keystone Homebrew Supply: 126-28 E. Third St., Bethlehem

Aardvark Sports Shop: 559 Main St., Suite 122, Bethlehem

HiJinx Brewing: 905 Harrison St., Allentown

Yergey Brewing: 518 Bank St., Emmaus

Beer enthusiast Craig Larimer of Bethlehem is the Visuals Editor of The Morning Call.

Find the blog, photos and local events at lehighvalleycraftbeer.com

clarimer@mcall.com

Twitter @craftbeerlv

610-778-7993