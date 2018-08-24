Beer, Hellenic pride and a Spam feast, plus other weekend events

Chicago Tribune’s Food Bowl wraps up this week with a three-day Night Market along the lake — what more can you ask for?

But if your jam is not going to our beautiful lakefront and indulging in some of the best food in the city, there are other events around town you can check out.

1) Golden Prairie was among the early craft beer brands in Chicago — all the way back during the 1990s. The brewery, however, went belly up by 2000 and seemed destined for craft beer’s historical dustbin. Jump ahead 18 years and Golden Prairie founder Ted Furman has become brewmaster at Argus Brewing on the far South Side, where he is resurrecting the Golden Prairie brews. Come meet Furman and drink the modern incarnation of some of his early creations, including Golden Prairie Ale (an altbier, a German style of ale), Golden Prairie Honey Ginger Beer and Golden Prairie Doppel Alt (an imperial altbier). 3-6 p.m., Saturday. Sheffield’s Beer & Wine Garden, 3258 N Sheffield Ave., 773-281-4989, sheffieldschicago.com

2) Celebrate Hellenic pride at the Taste of Greektown. The event will feature dishes and drinks from neighborhood restaurants as well as live entertainment, kids activities and art from local vendors. If you’re feeling brave, sign up for the Gyro Eating Contest, which is limited to eight people, for the chance to win $250. A $5 donation is recommended, which will go toward the Chicago Greektown Chamber of Commerce. From 4-11 p.m. Aug. 24, noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 25 and Aug. 26. 400 S. Halsted St., www.chicagoevents.com/events/tasteofgreektown

3) Pastry chef Scott Green is leaving The Langham and before he goes, he’s hosting a farewell tea. Expect his personal favorites such as shrimp toast, cucumber and grilled vegetables on tomato focaccia, violet noir eclair and cherry lime tartlet. Bites will be paired with a variety of teas. $68. 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 330 N. Wabash Ave., 312-923-7710, langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/chicago/dining

4) Pop-up Hungry as F--- is hosting a brunch series at Kimski featuring a full Spam-themed menu. Chow down on dishes like “Spammy Spammy,” made with smoked original Spam, a fluffy egg, peach and pepper jelly, American cheese and brioche; tacos dorados made with chorizo Spam, crispy tortillas, chipotle sauce, cotija and a sunny-side-up egg; or Spam fried rice made with tocino Spam, Thai-style fried hard-boiled eggs, chili jam and crispy shallots. Don’t miss the ube cinnamon rolls with a purple glaze and coconut. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 960 W. 31st St., 773-823-7336, kimskichicago.com

5) Head to Chicago State University for the 4th annual Taste of Vegan Festival. Enjoy food from Soul Vegan, Jamaican Me Crazy, and This Girl’s Grub. Entertainment includes African drumming performances, yoga, kickboxing and live music, alongside local vendors selling jewelry, skin care and apparel. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 25. 9501 S. King Drive, 773-995-2000, www.facebook.com/events/241954136542578/

Chicago Tribune’s Josh Noel contributed.

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

MORE COVERAGE

Fulton Market Harvest Fest returns in September with a feast of flavors, festivities »

Neon Wilderness opens Thursday in Wicker Park, but it's not Nelson Algren-themed »

Bubba Hubba bubblegum-flavored gin liqueur will blow your mind »