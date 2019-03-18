Beer Event Preview: Fegley's 2019 Cask Beer Festival

It's a simple and downright adorable concept for Lehigh Valley brewers and beer fans: Small batches of really unique recipes are aged, conditioned and served from tiny barrels.

This weekend at Fegley's 2019 Cask Beer Festival, local craft brewers will be out to show that some of the best (and most delicious) things come in small packages.

Allentown's Hamilton Street brewery will host their annual celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, treating beer enthusiasts and curious tasters to sample one-of-a-kind, mini-batch craft beers from casks and firkins.

What's a cask beer?

Cask beers/ales are made from the same four ingredients as other beers: water, malted barley, hops and yeast - and are stored in the cask (or barrel) from which they're served.

Casks beers are unfiltered, unpasteurized and fermented (or conditioned) twice. These ales are stored, aged and served without additional nitrogen (gas) or carbon dioxide (pressure). Cask ales are sometimes called "real ales" for their simple/straightforward preparation style.

Brewers and servers at Fegley's weekend event will offer hand-pumped, cask-conditioned ales from firkin barrels.

What's the firkin deal?

A firkin is a small (9 gallon) cask. Firkin is old English term derived from the Middle Dutch word vierdekijn (VEERD-kin), which means fourth. A firkin is (approximately) a fourth of a barrel in volume.

The firkins (casks) deliver a one-of-a-kind beer connoisseur's treat. The contents are available only until the tiny casks runs dry, which could be hours (or less in this case) after they are tapped.

A cask is a barrel of any size. Brewers' casks come in various sizes including: butt (108 gallons), puncheon (72), hogshead (54), barrel kilderkin (18), firkin (9) and pin (4.5 gallon).

Spring themed food and activities include ...

Sunnier days and more of them are just around the corner, so Saturday's event will appropriately include bright entertainment and a warming and welcoming food buffet.

In addition, the Billy Bauer Band will be playing live music throughout the afternoon.

Curious beer fans can also browse the swag from beer-centric vendors' tables and compete in a Puttle Golf Championship competition.

Brew Works Brewer Christopher Bowen summed it up by saying, "Every spring I get a little giddy at the thought of the Cask Festival at Allentown BrewWorks, it allows us brewers to prepare fun creations and one offs - served in the most traditional way (in casks), as beer was meant to be served and enjoyed. I don't recall ever missing a year, it's truly my favorite."

Who's brewin' what?

Fegley's Brew Works will be showcasing these six cask ales on Saturday.

Behold a Pale Horse: 6.6 % ABV (alcohol by volume), Belgian Pale Ale

This classic style Belgian pale ale is made using malt grown in Germany for authentic flavor and aroma. A delicate blend of Pilsner and Munich malts are accentuated by Magnum and Saaz hops. It's fermented with an Abby ale yeast still famously used by Trappist monks for a slightly sweet and fruity finish.

Squishy Kitty: 7.2% ABV, New England Style IPA

Brewer Christopher Bowen has a pet cat at his home brewery to keep the grains safe from other critters. Years of beer watching and lounging around has made the kitty rather "squishy." This New England style IPA is dry hopped with Mandarina Bavaria, Amarillo and Mosaic, It's fermented with grapefruit and milk sugar. Cheers, to Squishy Kitty.

21st Anniversary Quad: 9% ABV, Belgian Quadruple

Inspired by the Trappist brewers of Belgium, this Quadrupel is a Belgian-style ale with great strength and bold flavor. This dark beer swims in the deep red and ruby brown end of the spectrum. It is a full-bodied ale with a rich, malty palate and spicy phenols. This is a sneak peek at The Brew Works' 21st anniversary beer that will be available on April 12.

Chocolate Insidious with Sea Salt: 10% ABV, Imperial Stout

This offering is rich and seductively smooth with complex chocolate, roasted flavor and hints of dark fruit. This time, Bowen says, he, " added a new twist to this complex beer by adding chocolate and sea salt. What emerges is a black, deity-sized libation that may be your portal to the dark side."

Venomous: 9% ABV, Imperial Honey Ale

It's an exquisite, imperial honey ale with a deep copper hue and sweet malt flavor. It's balanced by hints of clove, chocolate and honey. At 9% ABV, it may create a buzz.

Peche: 6% ABV, Belgian Style Lambic

This Lambic is loaded with peaches, which lend a rustic, farmyard aroma and a fuzzy, sour and tart finish. It pours a cloudy, amber with a slight, off white head.

Framboise: 6% ABV, Belgian Style Lambic

This Framboise Lambic is a traditional style Belgian Lambic, brewed with wild yeast strains including Brettanomyces, Lactobacillus and Pediococcus. After fermenting, this beer was transferred into French oak barrels with fresh raspberries. Then it was aged for over two years to develop a funky, tart and sour profile with a deeper, raspberry flavor finish.

Gueuze: 6% ABV, Belgian Style Lambic

Not to be confused with Gose, it's another young lambic, but isn't quite as tart or sour as others on this list. It's made by blending young lambics (one-year) and older lambics (two-year) together for a second fermentation. Since the younger lambics still contain sugars - because they are not fully fermented - this allows the second fermentation to occur.

Gueuze Lambics tend to have a more cidery flavor profile, with a slightly sour aftertaste.

Other featured breweries at this year's event include Avery Brewing Company, Hijinx Brewing Company, Kilimanjaro Distillery, Lost Tavern, Neshaminy Creek, Oliver Brewing Company, Rusty Rail Brewing, Sly Fox, Southern Tier, Stoudts, Troegs Brewing, Two Rivers, Wallenpaupack Brewing, Weyerbacher and Yards Brewing.

Once again, I'm looking forward to tasting these unique flavors and talking with Lehigh Valley brewers and beer fans at this year's event. Hope to see you there.

---------------------------------------

FEGLEY'S CASK BEER FESTIVAL

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday (VIP hour 3 to 4 p.m.)

Where: Allentown Brew Works, 812 Hamilton St.

How much: $40 in advance, $50 at the door (if tickets remain); VIP: $50 in advance; $15, designated driver tickets

Info, tickets: thebrewworks.com

Beer enthusiast Craig Larimer of Bethlehem is the Entertainment & Lifestyle Editor of The Morning Call

clarimer@mcall.com

610-778-7993

Find the blog, photos and local events at themorningcall.com/beer

Twitter @craftbeerlv

Facebook Lehigh Valley Craft Beer